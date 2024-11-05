Chhath Puja begins with a ritual bath and concludes with the offering of Arghya to the rising sun. Preparations for this festival start before Diwali, with many devotees observing a strict "nirjala" fast, considered one of the most challenging. On the sixth day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month, devotees worship Chhathi Maiya, who is believed to bestow happiness, success, glory, fame, prosperity, and honor. This year, Chhath Puja starts on November 5 and will conclude on November 8, with the main celebration on November 7, 2024.

Chhath Puja 2024: What to do?

- Help the Vratti (the woman who is meant to keep the fast) in washing and drying the wheat (gehu) so that it can later be used to make prasad.

- Before participating in any of the Chhath Puja rituals, take a bath every day.

- Make sure to thoroughly clean your hands and feet before preparing the prasad.

- Apply orange vermillion is the first and main ritual for women after taking bath.

- Take a bath, put on new clothing, and then join your family and friends at the river's edge on the day of Chhath Puja at Sandhya Ghat and Bhorwa Ghat.

- Take elders' blessings and worship Chhati Maiya and the Sun God.

- Recite or listen to Vrat Katha at night, it is a must.

Chhath Puja 2024: What not to do?

- Do not handle anything intended for puja without first washing your hands or having a bath.

- It is strictly forbidden to eat or touch anything salty when producing prasad.

- If a member of your family is about to do the Chhath Puja, avoid eating anything non-vegetarian there.

- Till the festival is over, keep children from eating or biting into the puja fruits and Prasad.

- Please refrain from scattering items intended for puja.

- Wear only clean, new clothes during puja instead of wearing unclean clothes.

- Drinking and smoking are strictly forbidden during puja.

Bhog Prasad is first tasted by the Vratti (the one observing the fast) after it is offered to the gods. It is essential to perform the Chhath Puja with complete purity and devotion, as this is believed to bring prosperity and good health to family and friends.

