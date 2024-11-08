Chhath Puja 2024: What Is It, Exploring The Sacred Festival That Captures The Heart Of Bihar

Chhath Puja, celebrated six days after Diwali, is one of the most significant festivals for the people of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Marked by immense devotion, fasting, and prayers to the Sun, Chhath holds a deep spiritual meaning and evokes feelings of community and unity. As celebrations have spread beyond India to global cities along the Thames and Pacific coasts, Chhath’s cultural significance has only grown. But what makes this festival so close to the hearts of millions?

Understanding Chhath Puja and its Origins

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival devoted to Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya. The festival involves rituals like fasting, offering prayers while standing in water, and worshipping the Sun during dawn and dusk. The name "Chhath" comes from the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase), the day the main rituals begin.

The origins of Chhath Puja are ancient, with mentions in texts like the Rig Veda and tales from Hindu epics. In Ramayana, Lord Ram and Sita are said to have performed Chhath rituals after returning to Ayodhya, expressing gratitude to the Sun God. Similarly, in Mahabharata, Draupadi prayed to Surya with a fast when faced with hardship, and her prayers were answered.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar Upadhyay, president of the Bhartiya Jyotish Aadhyatm Parishad, explains, "Both Sita and Draupadi observed worship on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi, making it an auspicious day for Sun worship."

Why Chhath Puja Holds a Special Place

Chhath Puja has become synonymous with devotion in Bihar. Its observance binds communities together as friends, families, and neighbors come together to clean riverbanks, arrange ritual items, and prepare thekua, a traditional festival offering. For those observing the fast, Chhath is deeply personal and spiritual, a testament to devotion and sacrifice.

How Chhath Puja is Celebrated

Day 1: Naha Kha (Bath and Eat)

The festival begins with Naha Kha, where devotees bathe in rivers or ponds and prepare a meal cooked on a new earthen stove. This meal usually includes a bottle gourd curry, signifying purity and simplicity.

Day 2: Kharna

On Kharna, devotees prepare for a rigorous 36-hour fast, starting with a single evening meal of roti and kheer (rice pudding). This day is marked by family gatherings where everyone pitches in to prepare thekua, a sweet offering made from flour, jaggery, and ghee.

Day 3: Sanjh Ka Arghya (Evening Offering)

Devotees gather at riverbanks or set up temporary pools to offer prayers. Decorated with diyas, rangoli, and sugarcane stalks, these banks become a sight to behold. As the sun sets, devotees raise a soop (a woven basket) filled with seasonal fruits and offerings to the Sun, symbolizing gratitude and reverence.

Day 4: Bhor Ka Arghya (Morning Offering)

The final day begins at dawn, with another offering to the rising Sun, completing the ritual. Devotees conclude their fast and return home with a feeling of spiritual accomplishment and connection to nature.

Chhathi Maiya: The Deity of Chhath Puja

Chhathi Maiya, known as the sister of Surya and daughter of Rishi Kashyap and Aditi, is considered a powerful yet benevolent deity. Observing Chhath rituals with utmost dedication is said to grant the devotee immense blessings and spiritual fulfillment.

What Makes Chhath Unique

Chhath Puja is inclusive and egalitarian, inviting devotees from all castes and backgrounds to observe the fast. There are no priests, only the devotees who worship Surya directly. Offerings are simple, using seasonal fruits that are accessible to everyone, creating a sense of equality and humility.

Moreover, Chhath Puja reflects a deep respect for nature, with devotees honoring the Sun as a life-sustaining force. The ritual balance of worshipping both dusk and dawn reminds us of life's cyclical nature, emphasizing that every sunset is followed by a sunrise.

Chhath Puja is more than a festival; it's a cultural phenomenon that unites communities, invites gratitude, and strengthens the bond between humans and nature. With its message of equality, reverence for nature, and spiritual discipline, Chhath Puja resonates deeply within the hearts of millions, both in India and around the world. As devotees stand at riverbanks offering their prayers, they connect not only with the divine but with a heritage that celebrates resilience, community, and devotion.

