Children’s Day 2020: Know about the history and significance of November 14

Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year with much fun and frolic across India. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who was born on November 14, 1889.

He was also fondly called Chacha Nehru and the day is dedicated to educate and empower the children whom he considered to be the real strength of a nation and the foundation of a society. “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” Nehru had once famously said.

Children's Day History

Earlier, Children’s Day used to be observed on November 20 which was declared as Universal Children’s Day by the United Nations. However, after the death of Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India as Children’s Day.

Children's Day Importance

Children’s Day in India is celebrated with fun events in schools where the children are presented with toys, sweets and gifts as an attempt to make the day special for them. Apart from the tribute Children’s Day offers to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the celebration speaks of children’s rights, care and education.

To celebrate the day usually fun, cultural programs are held across the country, but this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic the celebrations will be subdued.