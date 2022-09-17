Chitragupta Puja 2022: Worship Lord Chitragupta on this day for prosperity

Chitragupta, who keeps an account of the deeds being done by humans in the land of death, is worshipped on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Yama Dwitiya festival is also celebrated on this day. This year, the Yama Dwitiya festival will be celebrated on October 26. Bhai Dooj will also be on this date.

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Date

Chitragupta Puja is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Bhai Dooj and Yama Dwitiya are also celebrated on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, Yama Dwitiya 2022 will be celebrated on October 26 this year. This day has special significance in Hinduism as it is believed that on this day Yama Dev comes to meet his sister the Yamuna. Lord Chitragupta is considered to be a special associate of Yama Devta, it is said that Lord Chitragupta keeps an account of the deeds of the person.

Muhurat

Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 26 October 2022, 02:42 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 27 October 2022, 12:45 PM

Puja Tithi and Muhurat: 26 October 2022, 01:18 pm to 03:33 pm

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Significance

On the day of Yama Dwitiya, the pen, writing, etc., the replica of Chitragupta, is worshipped. Also, people associated with the business keep their accounts in front of Lord Chitragupta and wish for happiness and prosperity. With this, before starting the work in the new ledger, Mr. starts his work by writing. By doing this, business increases and all kinds of problems are removed. It is also believed that by duly worshipping Chitragupta on this day, one does not have to face the torture of hell after death. This is because Chitragupta is the god who assesses the deeds of man and determines whether a person should give a place in hell or heaven.

It is believed to have initially manifested before Brahma on Kartik Shukla Paksha Dwitiya. As a result, the day is picked for puja and ceremonies.