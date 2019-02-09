Chocolate Day 2019: Make your relationship sweeter with these chocolates

February 9 is the day when chocolate sales go up! Valentine's week is here and today is celebrated as Chocolate Day, as per Valentine's special calendar. On this day, indulge in the sweetness of chocolates and make your relationship sweeter with the help of a box of happiness.

If you are still confused about which chocolate to gift to your beloved here are some suggestions.

1. Ferrero Rocher

This is a classic and an all-time favourite of many! You can choose any box of Ferrero Rocher and watch your loved one's face light up with joy!

2. KitKat

If your partner prefers some crunch in their chocolate, a box of KitKat is the best option available. Not too 'chocolaty' yet sweet enough to express how much you love them, you can find KitKat in any general store.

3. Bournville

Dark chocolates are good for the heart, that's a known fact! But it isn't liked by everyone. So if your lover is among the selected few who loves dark chocolates, go and grab a Bournville!

4. Cadbury Dairy Milk

Dairy Milk will never go out of fashion. With so many variants such as Silk, Crackle, Roasted Almond, Bubbly etc available, the choices are infinite. You can take one variant and combine them all in a box for extra sweetness!

5. Lindt

This one might be a little tricky to get since all stores do not have a Lindt bar. However, any mall would have it and if your beloved is a fan of Swiss chocolates, this, undoubtedly, is the best option! Any chocolate from Lindt will do, but the 'Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles' is literally heaven on earth!

Happy Chocolate Day, folks!