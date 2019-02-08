Chocolate Day 2019: Top WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to celebrate Valentine week

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when 'love' makes you go week in the knees. Yes! The month of February is synonymous with romance as the entire Valentine Week keeps the lovers busy. And all those who are single try their luck in finding love. Valentine week commencing from Feb 7-14 brings with it many reasons to say you care.

So, on Chocolate Day, which is celebrated on February 9, try sending these beautiful love-filled WhatsApp messages to your loved ones and see how they react!

It's is the season when calories take a backseat and all we do is binge, binge and more binge. A very happy and sweet Chocolate Day friend, let's gift each other some more!

On Chocolate Day, I wish you send you a big heart-shaped box of chocolate. Reason? We both can fit in to it and enjoy the day—yes, it's that big!

A happy Chocolate Day my friend. Don't forget to get me my favourite one :)

Wishing you a very happy Chocolate Day. Hope to bring in many more with your buddy!

You know which chocolate I like? If not, meet me and I shall send you a list. Did that bring a smile on your face? Well, just wanted to wish you a big, fat 'Chocolatey Day'!