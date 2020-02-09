हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chocolate Day 2020

Chocolate Day 2020: Send these unmissable WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram posts and celebrate with love!

Don't forget to carry the chocolates if you meet your loved one in person. 

Chocolate Day 2020: Send these unmissable WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram posts and celebrate with love!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: The much-awaited Valentine Week has begun and how! Every year, from February 7 to 14, love overpowers everything else, at least the lovers would like to believe that. Valentine week commencing from Feb 7-14 brings with it many reasons to say you care.

Beginning with Rose Day and followed by Propose Day, on February 9, it's Chocolate Day. So, on this day, you can send these beautiful love-filled WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram messages to your loved ones and see how they react!

Don't forget to carry the chocolates if you meet your loved one in person. 

On Chocolate Day, I wish you send you a big heart-shaped box of chocolate. Reason? We both can fit into it and enjoy the day—yes, it's that big!

Do you know which chocolate I like? If not, meet me and I shall send you a list. Did that bring a smile on your face? Well, just wanted to wish you a big, fat 'Chocolatey Day'!

A happy Chocolate Day my friend. Don't forget to get me my favourite one :)

Wishing you a very happy Chocolate Day. Hope to bring in many more with your buddy!

It's is the season when calories take a backseat and all we do is binge, binge and more binge. A very happy and sweet Chocolate Day friend, let's gift each other some more!

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Chocolate Day!

Tags:
Chocolate Day 2020Chocolate Daychocolate day messageschocolate day ideasValentine's DayValentine Week
Next
Story

Propose Day 2020: Here's how you can express your love and make it memorable!

Must Watch

PT21M2S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Which party will win the national capital Delhi?