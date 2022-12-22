Christmas 2022: 7 Famous churches in Bangalore you must visit

Church in Bangalore: Bangalore, now known as Bengaluru, is the capital city of Karnataka. The history of the city is evident in all parts of its architecture, including the numerous churches that mark the landscape. If you want to experience the lovely customs that are still practised in Bangalore, especially around the holidays, you should visit some of the city's magnificent churches.

Here is a list of 7 churches that you cannot miss when in Bangalore:

1. All Saints’ Church, Richmond Town

Many tourists enter this cathedral because of its stunning architecture. It is not devoted to a particular saint. It was created for the underprivileged European community, which was unable to participate in the Churches located in the Bangalore Cantonment. There is a Senior Citizen's home on the church site with 14 residents.

Opening hours: Sunday Service- 8:30 am* to 10:30 am*, 5th Sunday 9:00 am*

*Holy Communion service.

2. Francis Xavier’s Cathedral, Cleveland Town

This church has a large dome in the middle and is formed like a massive granite cross. Over a century ago, the cross that was affixed to the previous tower collapsed and required reconstruction. Following World War 1, the church's renovation was finished.

This church can be found in Bangalore's historic Cleveland Town. The best time to go to this church is during Christmas and New Year holidays when the entire building is decorated with gorgeous, vibrant lights.

Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm everyday, Sunday timings may differ.

3. St. Mark’s Cathedral, Shivaji Nagar

This church, which is the oldest Anglican Church in Bangalore, is situated on the well-known M. G. Road. This church, whose design is reminiscent of that of the English Renaissance, is extremely popular and also acts as a well-known landmark.

The choir at this church is well-known. Every Sunday, a service is held that is conducted mostly in English. And perhaps the Christmas season is the best time to go because it is so wonderfully lit up and decorated.

Opening time: 9:30 to 5:30 (Monday to Friday), 9:30 to 1 pm (Saturday) and 8 am to 1:30 pm (Sunday- Christmas Day, hours may differ)

4. St Andrew’s Church, Shivaji Nagar

This church, which is named after the Scottish saint St. Andrew, was constructed in the Gothic architectural style. The church is full of Scottish traditions and evokes a sense of nostalgia. The Sunday service at this church, which is located in Shivaji Nagar, is quite popular. It is close to some of Bangalore's finest villas.

Opening hours: 10 am to 4 pm (Monday to Saturday) and 9 am to 12 pm (Chritsmas Day- Hours may differ)

5. St John’s Church, Cleveland Town

This church ranks high in terms of aesthetic appeal, with its eye-catching red exterior, substantial steeple, and lush surroundings. This is one of the oldest Protestant churches in Bangalore and is named after the evangelist St. John.

It is well recognised for having a rare, antique pipe organ, a piece often associated with churches. The ideal time to go is right around Christmas. It's in Cleveland Town, an area of old Bangalore.

Opening hours: 9 am to 5 pm (Monday to Saturday) and 6 am to 8 pm ( Sunday- Christmas Day, hours may differ)

6. Holy Trinity Church, MG Road

In opposition to the East India Company's "One Station, One Church" policy, this ancient church was built. The second Anglican Church, St. Mark's Cathedral, was unable to accommodate the expanding number of worshippers, necessitating the construction of this church. The church's towers can be seen from a great distance, and its architecture is quite distinctive.

On the opposite side of M. G. Road from St. Mark's Cathedral is where the church is situated. Again, because there are so many celebrations throughout the Christmas season, it's the perfect time to travel.

Opening hours: Not known

7. St Mary’s Basilica, Shivaji Nagar

This well-known church draws followers from all over the world. The Basilica was constructed in the Gothic architectural style and features several columns, stained glass windows, and decorations. Large congregations of worshippers, many of whom are Tamil Catholics, swarm this church every day.

It was built by Tamilian Christians. The birth of St. Mary is commemorated in September with a ten-day festival that culminates in a massive parade in which thousands of devotees take part.

Opening hours: 6 am to 9 pm