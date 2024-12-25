Advertisement
CHRISTMAS 2024

Christmas 2024: Know Date, Significance, History And More

Christmas is always observed on December 25th, and this year it falls on a Wednesday. The celebrations typically begin on Christmas Eve, with many attending midnight Mass or church services starting at midnight on December 24 and continuing into the early hours of December 25.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2024, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Christmas 2024: Know Date, Significance, History And More Image credit: Freepik

Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25th, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Over time, it has become a beloved cultural and religious holiday worldwide.

This year, Christmas will be observed on Wednesday. People will gather with their families and communities to embrace the spirit of generosity, kindness, and togetherness.

Christmas 2024: History 

The roots of Christmas can be traced to the ancient Roman festival of Saturnalia, a pagan celebration of feasting and gift-giving. By the 4th century, the Church adopted December 25 as the birthdate of Jesus in an effort to "Christianize" these pagan traditions.

Cultural influences shaped Christmas traditions over time, with medieval Europe introducing nativity plays and the Victorian era popularizing Christmas trees and caroling. The figure of Santa Claus evolved from the legend of St. Nicholas, known for his generosity.

Today, Christmas combines religious observance with secular joy, symbolizing peace, love, and unity, and is celebrated globally through decorations, festive meals, and the exchange of gifts.

Christmas 2024: Significance 

The Christmas story begins when the angel Gabriel visited Mother Mary to announce that she would conceive a child, Jesus, through divine intervention.

Mary and Joseph then traveled to Bethlehem, where Mary gave birth to Jesus in a humble stable, placing him in a manger. The miraculous event was celebrated by angels, shepherds, and wise men who followed a guiding star to honor the newborn king. Christmas serves as a reminder of Jesus’s teachings and sacrifices, celebrated with gratitude by Christians around the world.

Christmas in India 2024: Date and Timings 

Christmas is always observed on December 25th, and this year it falls on a Wednesday. The celebrations typically begin on Christmas Eve, with many attending midnight Mass or church services starting at midnight on December 24 and continuing into the early hours of December 25.

Across the world, many churches hold morning services to honor the birth of Jesus, usually starting as early as 6 or 7 am.

Merry Christmas!

