Confused Among Audio Series, Audiobooks, and Podcasts? This Will Blow Your Mind

New Delhi: When it comes to audio content, it can be hard to keep track of all the different formats available. From audiobooks to podcasts and now audio series, it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. But don't worry. We have got you covered.

In this article, we will break down the key differences between audio series, audiobooks and podcasts, so you can decide which one is right for you.

First, let's talk about the audio series. An audio series is a collection of audio episodes, similar to a TV show, that is released over time and typically follows a narrative or story arc. Examples of audio series include fiction and non-fiction, dramas and comedies. They are perfect for those who love to get lost in a story and can't wait for the next episode. Presently, Pocket FM is the platform that creates audio series, with an average of 800 episodes per title.

Next, we have audiobooks. An audiobook is a recording of a book being read aloud. It is usually a one-time recording, unlike an audio series which is released over time. The purpose of an audiobook is to make it possible to listen to a book, rather than read it. Audiobooks are great for book lovers who want to experience a story in a new way or for those who want to "read" while doing other tasks. We can have hundreds of audiobooks on audiobook platforms like Audible and Storytel.

There is further an extension of audiobooks - “audiobook summaries”, where the platform puts a summarised version of any book and does not require publishers’ approval. While there is a legal ambiguity in this model, there are millions of listeners consuming such content every day. For example, Kuku FM has a library dominated by audiobook summaries.

Finally, we have podcasts. A podcast is a digital audio file made available on the Internet for downloading to a computer or mobile device, typically available as a series, new installments of which can be received by subscribers automatically. Podcasts can be produced by anyone and can cover a wide range of topics, including news, politics, and more. Podcasts are usually episodic and can be both fiction and non-fiction. They are perfect for those who want to stay informed on current events or want to learn something new. We don't have a better example than Spotify to represent the podcast format.

So, which one is right for you? If you're a story lover and can't wait for the next episode, an audio series is for you. If you're a book lover and want to experience a story in a new way, an audiobook is for you. And if you're looking to stay informed on current events or want to learn something new, a podcast is for you.

With so many options available, there's something for everyone. So, don't be afraid to try something new and see what you like best.