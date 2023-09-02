Dahi Handi 2023: Date, Timings, History, Significance, Tips For Safe Human Pyramid To Celebrate The Spirit Of Janmashtami

Gokulashtami 2023: Dahi Handi, a popular tradition in India, is celebrated with great fervour every year on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna.

It occurs on Ashtami, the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha, the dark fortnight, in the Hindu month of Shravana, which falls in August or September according to the Hindu calendar.

The bright and colourful celebration of Dahi Handi honours Lord Krishna's style of life and his humorous character. This vibrant and lively festival involves forming human pyramids to reach and break a pot filled with curd or butter suspended high above the ground. This festival is also known as Gopalakala in Maharashtra.



Dahi Handi 2023: Date

Dahi Handi is traditionally celebrated on the day following Krishna Janmashtami. This year's festival will take place on Thursday, September 7.

Dahi Handi 2023: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timing for the festival is as follows:

Ashtami Tithi Begins: September 6 at 3:37 pm

Ashtami Tithi Ends: September 7 at 4:14 pm

Dahi Handi: History and Significance

Dahi Handi is rooted in the legends of Lord Krishna, who was renowned for his mischievous and playful nature. The tradition commemorates his childhood antics of stealing butter from pots suspended at a height. To reenact this, teams of enthusiastic participants form human pyramids to break a pot filled with dahi (curd) or butter. The group that accomplishes this task is rewarded with prizes and accolades.

This festival symbolizes unity, teamwork, and the spirit of camaraderie. It also serves as a reminder of Lord Krishna's teachings of devotion, courage, and righteousness.

Safety Tips for Human Pyramid Formation On Gokulashtami

While Dahi Handi is a joyous celebration, it is essential to prioritize safety during the pyramid formations. Here are some crucial safety tips:

1. Age and Strength: Ensure that participants in the pyramid are of an appropriate age and physical strength. Young children should not be part of the higher levels.

2. Safety Gear: Use safety gear like helmets and padding to minimize the risk of injuries in case of falls.

3. Height Limit: Set a reasonable height limit for the handi (pot) to prevent excessively dangerous pyramid formations.

4. Trained Teams: Participants should be trained in pyramid formation techniques to minimize accidents.

5. Adequate Supervision: Have experienced individuals supervise the event to guide the participants and ensure their safety.

6. First Aid: Have a first aid kit readily available in case of minor injuries.

By adhering to safety guidelines, we can enjoy this festive tradition while ensuring the well-being of all participants.

Dahi Handi celebrations

A day after Krishna Janmashtami, or Gokulashtami, the much-anticipated festival of Dahi Handi is celebrated. On this day, young boys build a human pyramid to top an earthen handi (or handi) that is hung at a difficult-to-reach height and Dahi Handi is often loaded with fruits, honey, butter, curd, and milk. The sport was inspired by Lord Krishna's childhood naughty stealing for maakhan. Gujarat and Maharashtra are the states where people celebrate the day the most.

By supporting one other's shoulders while standing, young men and boys create human pyramids that allow the last person (referred to as "Govinda") to reach up and smash the clay pot.

