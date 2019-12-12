Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 12, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions for December 12 by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Sometimes, things are done better from afar. This means that if you have a little bit of a tiff with someone, then it’s best not to say anything today. Saying that you have an issue with this person could create a lot of problems today. So, it’s best to hold onto it for the day - and maybe you can get to resolve it tomorrow.

Taurus

Your opinions might clash with a loved one today, but don’t let this get you down too much. Not everyone can have the same opinion as you do, so it’s okay to have a little bit of an argument sometimes. However, make sure you don’t let it get out of hand. Respect their opinion and they will respect yours.

Gemini

You have a close friend with whom you’re facing a lot of problems. They’re trying to reach out to you, but you’re being cold. We know it’s their mistake, but today is all about forgiving and forgetting. Call that friend up and tell them you forgive them for whatever is happening - and start over. Your bond will definitely get stronger.

Cancer

You don’t always have to take the blame for everything. You’re having trouble with someone who is going to blame you for things. But remember that this wasn’t your fault. Don’t let them make you apologize just to mend your relationship. Stand up for yourself and tell them it wasn’t your fault.

Leo

You will see a lot of misunderstandings between you and someone at work, and that’s completely alright. Not everyone’s opinions match with you. So instead of forcing your opinions and ideas on them, it’s best you keep your opinions to yourself and let them keep theirs to themselves.

Virgo

Try to stay out of politics with other people today. You might end up getting into arguments, but to avoid that, the best thing to do is keep your nose out of other people’s business. Focus on your work and on your goals. This way, you won’t end up clashing with anyone.

Libra

Even though you’re introverted, sometimes you need to voice your opinions out - and today is one of those days. You need to let other people know what you’re thinking, and what your ideas are. Otherwise, you will end up being suppressed by everyone around you.

Scorpio

Listening to what other people say is very important. You can’t always be right, and today you’re going to realize that. When someone is talking today, then listen to what they are saying carefully. This will help you in gaining more knowledge for yourself. So it’s a good thing.

Sagittarius

Respecting other people’s opinions is very important Sag. We know you have your own opinions, and no one is telling you to change them. But it’s also good to listen to what others are trying to say. You’ll just learn new things and maybe you might just end up agreeing with them.

Capricorn

Today you might get easily manipulated by people around you, but don’t let that happen. You’re a good person, and you are definitely going to find yourself listening to other people and doing things for them. But this might distract you from your own tasks. So before helping anyone out today, finish your work and make sure you have that ready.

Aquarius

Listen to what others are saying today. It’s good to have your own ideas, but it’s also good to listen to what others have to say. Things can’t always go on how you want them to - so you need to learn to agree with others today.

Pisces

Okay, today is when you have to get in your problem-solving mode. You are most likely going to get stuck in between two people’s problems, and you’re going to have to sort it out for them. So take your time to think and don’t pick sides! Try to get things sorted between those people without picking sides.