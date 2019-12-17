Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 17, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions for December 17 by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Be extra careful today, as there are a lot of uncertain things coming your way. You might have not planned for these things, so it might seem hard to tackle. But don’t stress over this too much, as this will only last for a moment and then your day will be back to normal.

Taurus

Expect a free day today. You aren’t going to have a lot going on, and you aren’t going to have much to do either. It’s a day you can do whatever you like and whatever you want to do. Things will be relaxed and you will face no tension.

Gemini

Today, start a new routine and try to fit into that routine on a daily basis. You need to make things a little stable in your life and by gathering a routine, you will realise that stability will come to you. So wake up, drink your tea/coffee, find time to workout, and set a routine.

Cancer

Today is a good day for you. Regarding your personal life and happiness, you will experience a very fun day. You might even end up connecting with old friends - which will keep your spirits up all day. So enjoy this day.

Leo

Today, be careful with your words. Think twice before saying something because your harsh words might end up hurting someone. We know you mean well, but you need to understand that not everyone will take your words in a positive way.

Virgo

Take out time for yourself today. Spending time alone is very important, and you need that right now. You need to relax and get the stress away from your head right now, so spend the day doing things that you love - and do them alone.

Libra

Time management is very important, especially for a successful day. Today, you will be handed a lot of things for which you might think you don’t have the time. But remember that if you manage your time properly, then you will be able to get everything done very easily.

Scorpio

Your day might start out a little tense, especially with you overthinking as usual. However, the second half of your day is going to bring you a lot of relaxation and rest. So this is a good thing. Just flow along with the day and how it goes.

Sagittarius

Today is a great day to be social and enjoy a party. So gather your friends and family, and go out. It’s a good day to have fun and just let go of everything. And your social powers are also very strong today, so you might also end up making new friends.

Capricorn

Keep your eyes out for a golden opportunity today. Your skills are going to be put to the test at work, and you might think that this is taking you nowhere - but this is how you’re going to prove yourself. Get this work done well, and the opportunity for promotion will come knocking at your door.

Aquarius

Today you’ll have to be really patient with things. Whatever you want, and whatever you’re going to get is going to come very slowly. This might irritate you, but keep in mind that it is going to come to you at some time during the day - you just have to be patient.

Pisces

Today is a good day for investments and trade. If you’re looking to buy property or a car, then go ahead and do it. It’s going to be beneficial for you, and you’ll get a good deal on whatever you buy