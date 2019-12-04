Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 4, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions for December 4 by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

It’s a good day to explore at work. You’ve been in the same position for a long time now, but how are you going to grow if you don’t venture out? Go ahead and ask for a new project today. Perhaps something you haven’t handled before. This will increase your skill level, and you will also enjoy what you’re doing.

Taurus

You’re eager to climb the professional ladder and get to your goals quickly. However, you need to realise that patience helps a lot. At this particular time, it’s best to stay in your current position and excel at what you’re doing. Once you’re impeccable at what you do, then go ahead and ask for a promotion.

Gemini

Your workday could be very uncomfortable today - which will get you a little irritated. You might have a tough time with a colleague whose ideas and opinions don’t match yours. This is okay, in a work environment, you aren’t always going to end up agreeing. Sometimes, you need to bend your ways and listen to what others are saying - and today is the day to do exactly that.

Cancer

You’ve been taking your career too lightly cancer, it’s time to get serious. Remember when you had a vision for your life? Where did that vision go? Today, reflect back on the past month and see why you’ve lost interest for work. Start focusing on your career once again because that’s what will keep you grounded.

Leo

You’re going to be a problem solver at work today, and everyone is going to admire you for that. You will have answers to questions way before others can even understand the questions. So kudos to you. Make sure you try and help others and share your knowledge with them.

Virgo

Yes, teamwork is good, but your work gets hidden by others around you. So today, focus on working independently, as it will show off your efforts more and people will understand your true value. The best thing to do today is to finish all your tasks without helping anyone.

Libra

You are a salesperson, so try to go in that sector today. You’re good at telling people what to do, and persuading people to pick things that you want them to. So of course, sales is a great opportunity for you. Go ahead and venture out on the sales side of things.

Scorpio

Your work day is going to be full of stressful tasks, so it is best to create a task list and follow it from point to point. When you get to work, write down everything you need to do according to how important it is - and follow the list. You’re bound to get your work done this way.

Sagittarius

The gleam in your eyes when you get to work is refreshing, and other people around you are going to see that. You’re going to be responsible for all the positive vibes spreading around the office today. So good job Sag, people love you.

Capricorn

It’s happening again Cap, you’re doing all the work and someone else is taking the credit. How long are you going to let this go on for? It’s high time that you stand up for yourself and tell your superiors where you stand. Stop getting covered by other people who are taking away the spotlight from you.

Aquarius

Be ready for new experiences at work. You will be handed a new project which you will have to take care of all by yourself. So remember to gather a competent team who can help you out with this. You’re the leader here, act like one.

Pisces

Your colleagues trust you a lot, and it’s best if you don’t break their trust. If you ever feel like something bad is going on during the day, make sure you point it out. You need to stand up for your colleagues, so make sure don’t let anyone get taken advantage of.