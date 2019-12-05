Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 5, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions for December 5 by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You may experience mixed feelings about everything today. One second you’ll want to do something, and the other second you’ll not want to do it. It’s not a good day to make major decisions. So try to stick to your task list and don’t make any choices today, especially financially.

Taurus

Today might be an emotional day for you. All the feelings you’ve been keeping inside are going to come out and make you vulnerable. It’s best to seek for comfort from a loved one. Don’t be alone. Spend time with someone you can trust and they will make you feel better.

Gemini

If you’re feeling restless today, then it’s probably because there are a lot of things on your to-do list. You have a lot to do but you’re not able to get time to do everything. But you need to realise that it’s okay for you to not finish everything on your task list. Sometimes it’s best to produce quality over quantity. So focus on the quality of things and not the quantity.

Cancer

A lot of people are relying on you today, so make sure you don’t let them down. Whether this is at work or in your personal life, you need to be careful about what you say and what you do. Your opinions and decisions are going to affect those around you. So think before you make any choices.

Leo

Keep yourself away from arguments today. There will be times that you’ll be right and others won’t be, but getting in an argument with them won’t make a difference. In fact, it will only flare things up even more. So it’s best to stay out of other people’s businesses and focus on yourself.

Virgo

You will find yourself feeling very emotionally stable today. This is because you are finally going to realise that things are working out exactly the way you want them to. The stars are in your favour and you’re getting whatever you want and how you want it. So enjoy your day.

Libra

Go out and do things alone today. Yes, you don’t like going out much, but going out alone has its own charm. You know all the stress you’ve been feeling that is blocking your productivity? Going out and spending time with yourself is going to help with that.

Scorpio

Today will be a day of choices for you. You will have to pick between two things at work, and that might leave you confused. But don’t worry, because in the end you will be able to make the right decision. The best way to make the right decision is to think about what is more beneficial, not only for you but for others as well.

Sagittarius

Be careful about your imagination today. You’re thinking about things that aren’t really in your power, and this will only lead to disappointment. It’s best to focus on your present life and keep your goals short so that you don’t get disappointed.

Capricorn

Your heart is in the right place, but you might not be able to express things in the right manner. People will think that you’re against them, when all you want is the best for them. The best way to show your intentions is by doing something nice for them. If they need your help, then be there for them all day - but keep your words to yourself.

Aquarius

If you feel frustrated over a certain thing today, then take that as a sign to stop what you’re doing and follow a different route. So make sure you don’t continue doing the things that are bothering you, because that will only keep you unhappy.

Pisces

Reach out to your emotional side today. You’re too serious, and that is the facade that people see of you. But today, show them your emotional side. Do something for a loved on that will make them feel special. Take them out to dinner, or buy them something special, or in fact, just listen to them.