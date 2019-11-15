Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— November 15, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Today’s energy is unusually low for you. You’ll find yourself having to drag yourself to get work done, but that’s okay Aries. You can’t always have all the energy to work all the time. The best thing to do today is to put your tasks aside and relax. It’s better you recharge before doing your job.

Taurus

Today is a good day to go on an adventure. No, we don’t mean get lost in the woods or something, we just mean go ahead and do something you wouldn’t usually do. It’s a good day to try something new that you’ve always been scared of trying - that’s your adventure.

Gemini

There’s going to be a wide range of misunderstandings coming to you today. Try to make sure you understand the things others are trying to say, and make sure you explain yourself to others properly. You don’t want to get in the middle of gossip and misunderstanding.

Cancer

Try to be careful in remembering things today. You will find yourself caught up in one particular task and forgetting about others, however, this isn’t good. Yes, you’re bound to favour one particular task, the most important one, but don’t forget the rest.

Leo

You might be feeling a little woozy in the head today. You’ve been too worked up about work, and today all you’ll feel like doing is taking some time off. This is a good thing because everyone needs a day off to focus on themselves, and today you can take yours.

Virgo

Expect to hear from those you haven’t heard from in a while. Life is always going to through unexpected things at you, and today it’s going to be the people from your past. This isn’t necessarily negative, so take it on a positive note and reconnect with these people.

Libra

Be extra patient and loving to your close ones. People around you are going through a lot more than you might think they are. Give time to your loved ones and make sure you have the power and ability to comfort them. Remember they were there for you when you needed someone.

Scorpio

Your intuitive powers are very high right now. Anything you assume is most likely to come true. So today, if you feel like something is going to happen with those around you - then it’s best to come forward and warn them about it. Listen to your gut.

Sagittarius

It’s likely that you have been wanting to step out of your current spectrum and move ahead into something new. While learning and venturing into new things is a good practice, you need to understand that first you should become the king at what you do. Once you’re impeccable at that, other opportunities will open their doors to you themselves.

Capricorn

This is a good day to let go of your pain. If someone has hurt you, or you’ve been put into the spotlight for things that you didn’t do, then don’t hold onto it. The best thing to do is to let go of it and let bygones be bygones. Holding grudges has never helped anyone.

Aquarius

You’re too caught up with a lot of things, and this might make you want to let go. The first thing that will pop up in your mind is a shopping spree. However, resist the urge to do so. Remember that money is a little tight today, so it’s best to keep your wallet closed.

Pisces

You might be feeling exceptionally sensitive today, which will keep you on edge. However, remember that at times it’s okay to feel this way. Vulnerability can also be a strength, and you can use it to your advantage. Don’t let your emotions bring you down.