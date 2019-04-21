Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you -April 21, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Communication skills are in demand today. You may be requested to speak in a public forum or for a company event. Your co-worker friends may become very close to you, almost like family. Tonight, when the subject of dinner comes around you may decide to cook a special dinner for everyone.

Taurus

Someone may criticize you today and find you somewhat preoccupied and lacking in the social graces. This is only a temporary glitch in your day. You have an innate knack of understanding all challenges that are coming your way. There are lot of young people present who you can take help and develop them as your next apprentice.

Gemini

You can advise and guide others in all sorts of subjects and you may find yourself doing so today. This could be a particularly lucky day. Study the options carefully before making any investment decisions. Your emotions and the feelings of those around you may be very clear today.

Cancer

Gossip is easy to find, but you will encourage respect and refuse the gossip thereby gaining appreciation from all. On the contrary, you may look forward to identifying gossip mongers and try to remove them so that in future you will not face these problems again. You can work with others, particularly regarding vocation or career guidance and you will impart your skills to others.

Leo

Your ideas may not find the support you need. Others may challenge your authority or the direction you are taking. Events could make it difficult for you to act. Better focus on the areas that you may do well. Some think like cooking or acting where you can express yourself.

Virgo

This is a good time to back off and get a view of the day from a different perspective. Perhaps a break or an early lunch will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and gain a focus. You may find that people are so busy today you won’t be able to finish a sentence.

Libra

Be wise with your time and your involvement with a subject of conversation in which you may not know as much as you think. There is a lot of energy available for positive progress but push too hard and you could break something. You could be looking forward to some form of sports or exercise with friends.

Scorpio

Your special qualifications and your creativity are more likely to put you ahead of the pack, at work or home. You will receive a boost from your friends this afternoon. An irresistible force meets an immovable object.

Sagittarius

Work, achievement, and ambition mean a lot to you today and you may be working overtime to show your earnestness. Although work could be stressful, you seem able to eventually create a balance to each day. Conversations with your partners and friends are critical, this is a time for you to really listen and learn from others to arrive at a better judgment.

Capricorn

You and the other parents in your neighborhood may decide to work together to help students create or reach educational goals in your school district. You need other peoples' ideas and opinions today. It will take a while to get all the kinks out of a new business undertaking.

Aquarius

You are feeling reflective and enjoy being with family members. This is a good opportunity to teach or give advice to youngsters. It is also a good time to listen or to visit elders and learn or upgrade yourself on your views and ideas. An emotionally charged experience or event may change the way you view religion or spirituality.

Pisces

You could be most persuasive with others and may add a great deal of calming energies to intense debate. The situation is a natural for self-expression and lends itself to your ideas and thoughts. You will enjoy the company of your loved one(s) this afternoon. Keep your positive attitude.