Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - August 11, 2019

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Are you getting so impatient with someone that you’re this close to giving them a piece of your mind? Well hold onto that thought. Watch your anger today Aries. You might end up saying things that you’ll regret later, so make sure you think twice before saying anything to anyone. Try meditating for 10 minutes to control your anger.

Taurus

Having a plan for the future is important - so what is your plan? You’ve been living in the present a little too much lately. Today is a good day for you to sit down and make a plan for your future. If you need to save for your retirement, then start doing it now. You don’t want to end up flooded with bills and needs later in life.

Gemini

Work can get boring at times - so today skip the monotonous tasks and focus on something more creative. You need to get your imaginative juices flowing to give you a little oomph to get on with your work. We all know monotony can get boring - but if you don’t put effort to change it up a little, then how will you feel better?

Cancer

Focus is going to run away from you as far as it can. You’re going to find yourself not being able to concentrate on anything no matter how hard you try. The best thing for you to do today would be not to work with any heavy tasks. If you can’t focus, there’s no point in forcing yourself to do things - it will only ruin it.

Leo

Your temper is on the edge of the bed right now. This means that you’re likely to get angry over things very quickly today - and this is going to be a problem for people around you. Think before you speak and make sure you don’t end up hurting anyone in the process. It’s best for you to keep your opinions to yourself today - because you definitely don’t want to get others all riled up for no reason.

Virgo

Change is a good thing, but today you might not think so. A new opportunity might place itself in front of you, but try not to get too excited about it too much as this isn’t the best thing for you. You might want to go ahead and pick these opportunities up, but remember that they will come again, just stray away today.

Libra

Where is your patience Libra? You seem too excited about things that aren’t even given to you as yet. Eagerness is a good thing, but don’t be eager to the point where you’ll be disappointed if you don’t receive what you’re hoping for. It’s better to keep your expectations low and be patient; the good will come to you eventually.

Scorpio

The day is filled with positivity for you! You’re going to receive positive vibes from everyone around you - and this is going to result in a lot of productivity for you. So make sure you get the most done because you’ll have all the energy to do so. Good luck!

Sagittarius

Your mind is likely to wander back to the past today. You’re going to remember all the good and bad times you’ve been through, but don’t let that get you down. Yes, there was a time you were in a better place; but remember that everything happens for a reason. The good times will come back to you soon.

Capricorn

Music will help you find what you’re looking for. Whether it’s inspiration, or answers to something, you’ll find yourself figuring it out through a tune you never expected. It might seem weird, but - music will definitely calm you and make you feel better.

Aquarius

Teamwork is going to be your strong suit today. Working with others is going to prove to be very beneficial for you, so make sure you make the most of it. You’ll get to learn a lot from people around you, and vice versa. So take full advantage of this group project.

Pisces

You seem to be in a relationship with your work right now, but what about your relationship with yourself? You need to pay some attention to yourself, and give yourself some credit because you’re doing great - even if people haven’t told you that. Believe in yourself, and everything will work out for you.