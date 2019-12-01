Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - December 1, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You’re going to start the month with a fresh and clear mind. If there are any important decisions that you’ve been holding onto, then today is a good day to make those decisions. You have a clear mind today so you will be able to make the right decisions, and you will also be able to focus on everything you need to get done.

Taurus

Lucky you, the month is starting on a Sunday. Before the last month of the year becomes erratic, spend your day relaxing and doing the things you love. If you want to go out for a meal, then go ahead, if you feel like you need to go shopping, then go! It’s a good day to relax and be with yourself as from tomorrow things will be moving in full speed.

Gemini

Today is a day of productivity for you. Since it’s your day off, you’ll have to be productive by organising things around the house. It’s the first day of the last month of the year, so make sure you get things cleaned around your house and put them in place. You’ll feel calm and productive after doing so.

Cancer

You’re going to start the day off with working out - which is a good thing. Today you’ll find yourself focusing on your health more than you usually do. Is this probably because you’re trying to grab a hold of your New Year resolutions a month early? Well, whatever it is, it’s good for you.

Leo

You will find yourself feeling extra bold today. You will be able to conquer whatever you put your mind to. So if there’s something that you haven’t been able to do in a while, then today is a good day to do it. Your inner lion is going to come out and roar at those around you - in a good way though. Make sure you use today to get the most risky things done.

Virgo

The year is almost about to end, so it’s a good time to sit down and keep a check on your finances. See how much you’ve spent this year, and see how much you’ve saved. It’s also the perfect day to plan next year’s savings. Remember, savings are important to create wealth.

Libra

Today brings positivity in your life from people around you. You will find your loved ones supporting you in all your decisions. Take advantage of this and remember that thing that others didn’t let you do? Well go ahead and do that because you have their full support today.

Scorpio

You’re a problem solver, but you can’t carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. Try to set realistic goals instead of trying to solve all of the world’s problems. This will keep you at peace and keep you content.

Sagittarius

The year is almost coming to an end, so today you need to get to work. Clean your house, get yourself ready for the new year. Write down your resolutions and think about how you’re going to follow them next year. If you’re thinking of going out of town for a day or two to clear your mind and get more productive, then it’s a good day to do that too.

Capricorn

Today is the day to keep your dominance aside and be of assistance to those around you. Your intelligence and intuition might be needed at your workplace, or even around friends and family. Make sure to share your opinion, but do it in a subtle way.

Aquarius

Today is going to be all about sharing. Whether it’s food or feelings, make sure you share it with others. By sharing how you feel with others, you’ll end up realising that you feel much lighter and much more peaceful. Don’t worry, don’t feel like people are judging you.

Pisces

Today is the perfect day for recognition. And by this we mean that you need to sit down and evaluate those around you. Try your hardest to figure out who is true to you and who isn't. The new year is just a month away, and you don’t want to take fake people into the new year.