Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - February 23, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You are receptive to beauty at this time and want to be surrounded with harmony, beauty, and kindness. You are able find ways to be yourself and even be a little crazy without offending or upsetting others. This is a dynamic and exciting period. Take advantage of any unusual offers or opportunities.

Taurus

You are energized and invigorated now and eager to be involved in projects that benefit your children, family, or home. You have a low tolerance for boredom and following rules today and you make some creative changes and discoveries. You care more passionately and respond instinctively and emotionally to whatever happens to you today.

Gemini

It is best to steer clear of gossips mongers, as you can end up getting mired in a controversy on the family front. You will discharge a professional to the satisfaction of the higher ups. A profitable day is foreseen for those playing the stocks.

Cancer

You may get hard pressed on the financial front today. If you are tired of the monotonous routine, a break may do wonders. Getting back in shape may assume priority for you, so expect to hit the fitness trail soon.

Leo

You will manage to keep fit by keeping yourself busy and active today.

Someone’s comments may hurt you, so try not to be ultra-sensitive. Important contacts may prove helpful in an official situation.

Virgo

You can move forward with creative projects and express yourself more easily and comfortably. You feel tender and gentle toward others, and you want to please or to be of service to them in some way. Confidence and inner harmony prevail.

Libra

You feel free to concentrate on the things that are most important to you today. Confrontations with others may be fruitful if you don't allow your anger to get out of control. Disagreements erupt because you aren't willing to overlook minor irritations as readily as usual.

Scorpio

This will be a day when your own intuition and your own inner voice will be your best friends. Be careful about being led away by someone who seemed like a friend; they may not have your best effort at heart. You are highly competitive also today.

Sagittarius

If you get the chance to do something on the personal level, don’t throw it away.Take advantage of any unusual offers or opportunities. Chance for setting out on a pilgrimage may materialize today

Capricorn

You will succeed in limiting expenses and give a boost to savings. A fond wish is likely to come true and give you immense happiness. A lucrative deal will swing your way through excellent negotiations.



Aquarius

Your efforts are well-received today. You may contentious, argumentative and impatient also, so be careful of your tongue. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy.

Pisces

At work, it is best to complete all pending issues, even if it takes a few extra hours. Something that seemed unachievable will be tough to achieve. Things may not turn out the way you want on the family front.