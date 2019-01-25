Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - January 25, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Keep up the challenging work and you will feel a surge in optimism. Just be careful with indigestion and health-related matters. Today is a wonderful day to bond with your family. You may appear to face obstacles in all your undertakings but then you will also see the efforts you put in are rewarding.

Taurus

Today you may be hitting the road for that much-anticipated trip, probably for work. There is an indication of a change of place or short travels today, get ready. Your mental peace of mind may be a little disturbed, meditation will help.

Gemini

You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some weighty decision. Fear not as it may be temporary, and you will soon be rewarded for your challenging work. Just focus on larger picture and keep your emotions in check when you take decisions.

Cancer

Communication tactics must be well considered from beforehand. You may face some minor changes today in your social arrangements for the betterment. You may feel stifled and restricted by the people around you. There is an indication of an end to a situation, which was perhaps stalemate

Leo

Do not get swayed by the advice of persons of questionable integrity. If you can eliminate their advice and avoid them, most of your problems will be taken care of. Do not feel lost or upset. At the end, you handled all situations exceptionally well.

Virgo

You may worry about your home and family, specially your immediate family. Members of the opposite sex may create disruption in your permanent relationships, be careful. The time is also good today for new beginnings and new relationships and so extremely be careful on your relationship matters.

Libra

The time is good for changing for better prospects, go and get the chance. Be good to your family and some amount of demonstration will make it more effective and joyful. Despite all good things, your mind may fail to have peace.

Scorpio

Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex. The stars indicate association with powerful personalities during the day. You are advised to look at your relationship with the people who matter to you where your finances are concerned.

Sagittarius

You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time. Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical.

Capricorn

You may be in a situation where some patience will be required to sort things out. The time is good for all those who are in money business. Joint finances, team efforts are well favoured. The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions.

Aquarius

You should listen to your family members as they will be supportive of you today and so please listen to what they have to say. Your love life requires your attention today; make time available in the evening. You must realize that to make this time frame favourable, you will need an all-round harmony with your family and loved ones.

Pisces

Do not be touchy and do consider every situation with wisdom today You will be much better off if you can control your emotions at this point. If your relationships with those you care about suddenly come under a cloud, do not despair, calm down and the cloud will soon clear. g