Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - June 9, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Something new might come your way, and even though it might be something you’ve never done before, you will be very well versed in it. People around you will be impressed by your skill. Use this to your advantage and make sure you put this skill to full use. It could be the next big thing for you.

Taurus

Don’t think from your heart, but think from your head today Taurus. You might be feeling exceptionally emotional today, however, don’t let this get in the way of your work. Don’t let your emotions ride your day, as it’s very possible that it might happen. If you need to take a mental health break, it’s best to take it and meditate to clear your mind before going back to work.

Gemini

You’ve taken the backseat for too long. It’s time to put your gear in drive and take a hold of your life. You need to realise that all decisions about your life need to be made by you and not by others. Don’t fall for the smooth words of people around you. Instead, keep doing what you want to and make sure you’re focused.

Cancer

Today is all about putting your team hand forward. In both your personal and professional life, you’re going to be put through teamwork. Don’t let this get in the way of your productivity. If you feel blocked by the people around you, make sure you tell them in the nicest way possible, without hurting their feelings. However, do try your best to make it in the team.

Leo

You’re full of confidence today and the people around you are going to admire it. You’re going to be putting your best foot forward in every aspect of your life today. If there’s something you’re competing for, it’s guaranteed that you will win today. Luck and confidence are both on your side for the day. Enjoy.

Virgo

You’re taking the lead today, Virgo. You’re in charge of everything happening around today. As fun as this sounds, be sure you don’t let it get to your head. If something goes wrong, the blame will be put on you. However, do enjoy the leadership train today since people will end up doing whatever you want them to.

Libra

Today is all about sitting back and watching things fall in place. You will not have to put any effort in doing anything today as things will automatically work out for you. Spend the time you have to read and do something you haven’t been able to do in a while. Step out of your bed and take a walk to keep your health and spirits in check .

Scorpio

Travel is in your cards today. Your friends might be planning a trip away and even though you might feel reluctant, don’t let go of this opportunity. You need to step out of your comfort zone and do things you wouldn’t usually do. Change is good, and a monotonous life can get you stuck in circles. Go ahead and take this travel opportunity.

Sagittarius

Follow, follow, follow. Today, it’s best if you take advice of someone you trust. You’re not thinking straight and you’re too excited to make any decisions. Make sure you ask for a second opinion before making any big choices as this could affect your future. Keep a low-key profile so you don’t get noticed too much today.

Capricorn

You care too deeply, but you don’t usually show it. This is causing people to think wrong of you. Make sure you show people how you actually feel about them. Don’t hide your emotions in fear of being rejected. It’s best to be open and make people realise that you’re not the emotionless person they think you are.

Aquarius

Things are expanding for you today. Be it professional or personal, you’re going to see yourself progress in many ways and forms. Things will grow for you in terms of your career, and in your personal life, people will learn to appreciate you more. It’s a good day for you Aquarius. Make the most out of it.

Pisces

Today it’s best to keep your expectations low. Things might not work out the way you’ve been wanting them to, but don’t worry, because nothing bad is going to happen. You just might not get what you expected. Otherwise, your day is going to go smoothly. Spend some time trying to workout to clear your head of the doubtful thoughts you’ve been having.