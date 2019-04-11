Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 11, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your emotional bond is at utmost priority for your romantic life today. You have a healthy love life, and this will show in your routine. You really need to save for a better future. You would be able to manage your bonds better than usual today.

Taurus

Do not ignore the matters related to payments, law and document work. You might forget the legal considerations which might put you into some complexities. Good time for your finance may start soon.

Gemini

You will dominate your professional life and career today. There may be some disharmony in your domestic life. Keep yourself cool. However, your mind will be in control and work will progress well.

Cancer

You may be looking for something new or a new attitude to life may make things difficult in their perspective. For those who are in artistic fields will have a good flow of money today.

Your love life will be passionate and enduring today in the evening.

Leo

Today, it is advisable for you to express yourself boldly and confidently. You seem to care less about outside approval, and this frees you to act on your own behalf or to do something you have not had the courage to attempt before. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now.

Virgo

Your social life will bring you joy and recognition. Friends and associates may give advice, which will be beneficial for you. Career and ambition may be taken care of tomorrow. After all, home is where your shelter, solace and rest lie. Do not feel guilty. Slight indecision in a person’s attitude may result in a delay. There may be a lot of activity in your love life.

Libra

Your feelings for friends and your emotional responses to life, in general, are deeper and more intense. The need to share, to give and receive love, and to be accepted and wanted is very strong today. Taking a strong stand or striking out on your own in some manner is likely to work out well for you.

Scorpio

You feel bolder and less dependent on others' affirmation and approval. Your health may need special care. Your family will be supportive of you and take care of your needs. You have an opportunity today to see what keeps you from being really close to others - perhaps a forgotten hurt or hidden resentment.

Sagittarius

You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to decide or come to an agreement, negotiate, exchange your views with others. You have an abundance of physical energy and self-confidence right now and can take on new projects and challenges with ease. Your spiritual nature and parental support will help you a lot today.

Capricorn

Aquarius

If you are in a profession dealing with words, ideas, or communication, this is a very productive time for you. Ideas flow and you express your thoughts well. There is much activity; you move rapidly from one thing to another and a hectic, somewhat stressful pace is likely. Many errands, phone calls, letters which require a response, and other 'busy work' is on the agenda today.

Pisces

The atmosphere at theworkplacee of someone special may have to be given a serious hearing. Keep your patience and the more compassionate you are, sweeter will be your love life. Your ego and self-esteem will swell as you see the tension flowing away from your special person’s mind.