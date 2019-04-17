Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today- April 17, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Pay attention to your own intuition today. Your instinct will serve you well; you just must listen to it. You will enjoy spending time with your friends and the progress that is happening for you at work.

Taurus

You will also find that life at home for now is quite calm and peaceful. Today is a good day in the realm of your social and domestic life. Be careful if you are driving or walking on road as your stars are not favourable to you.

Gemini

You must be careful what you say today. If you are unsure of the choice of words you want to use, then use the best and old known weapon and that is to be salient. The tensions and stress that you are going to face today will pass away. Probably focusing on meditation or going back to spiritual path may prove beneficial.

Cancer

This is a good day for building relationships. Try planning something unique with those whom you love and surprise them. Many of tools, knowledge and information that are needed to plan are within the vicinity and are at your disposal. Be smart and find it and use it to your advantage.

Leo

The atmosphere at home will be full of happiness and joy today. You want to focus on real accomplishment and avoid frivolity and distractions. A journey would bring your insight and inner peace.

Virgo

You may find that today you enjoy the time you spend with your family even more than you normally do. Your concentration is excellent now and you are serious about your work.

You may fruitfully tackle difficult, disagreeable tasks or work that usually frustrates you.

Libra

Spend time at home today, chit-chatting with them about random things or just being there for each other. Self-control and self-discipline are required of you at today, but fortunately, they yield positive results in the long run. Confidence and inner harmony prevail.

Scorpio

This will be a great day to relax, rejoice and rejuvenate your spirit for the coming days. Keep a strong head about you today because you seem to be easily swayed by others.

You can move forward with creative projects and express yourself more easily and comfortably.

Sagittarius

You reap immense benefits, just by keeping pace with others on the academic front. Sharing your fears and doubts will help eliminating the shadows of constant irritation. Previous investments may start gibing good returns.

Capricorn

The restraint you show today will avoid domestic problems for you soon.

Pack your bags because it is indicated that you may be taking a trip with your family today.

Today you will see that activities on your social front are heating up.

Aquarius

The time is good for your profession. So be communicative and candid. Be charming and understanding if you do not wish to end a certain relationship. Meeting an old friend is on the chart for some.

Pisces

Your idea on the professional front is likely to contribute to organizational efficiency. The time is crucial for you personally where there is a need for consolidated effort. Try not to be critical. People are in a helping mood and this is beneficial for you.