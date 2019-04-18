Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—April 18, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You are in a highly competitive mood today. Disagreements erupt because you aren't willing to overlook minor irritations as readily as usual. Confrontations with others may be fruitful if you don't allow your anger to get out of control.

Taurus

This will be a day when your own intuition and your own inner voice will be your best friends.

You feel free to concentrate on the things that are most important to you today. Be careful about being led away by someone who seemed like a friend; they may not have your best effort at heart.

Gemini

You will succeed in limiting expenses and give a boost to savings. A lucrative deal will swing your way through excellent negotiations. If you get the chance to do something on the personal level, don’t throw it away.

Cancer

Take advantage of any unusual offers or opportunities. A fond wish is likely to come true and give you immense happiness. Chance for setting out on a pilgrimage may materialize today. Your partner will be in romantic mood and try to spend more time with your partner to improve your relationship.

Leo

You will manage to keep fit by keeping yourself busy and active today. Something that seemed unachievable will be tough to achieve. At work, it is best to complete all pending issues, even if it takes a few extra hours.

Virgo

Someone’s comments may hurt you, so try not to be ultra- sensitive. Things may not turn out the way you want then to on the family front. Important contacts may not prove helpful in an official situation.

Libra

You will discharge your job to the satisfaction of the higher ups. You may get hard pressed on the financial front today. If you are tired of the monotonous routine, a break may do wonders. Your partner needs a break and it may be good to take the partner for an outing and you also relax along the way.

Scorpio You are energized and invigorated now and eager to be involved in projects that benefit your children, family, or home. This is a dynamic and exciting period. Take advantage of any unusual offers or opportunities. A profitable day is foreseen for those playing the stocks.

Sagittarius

Getting back in shape may assume priority for you, so expect to hit the fitness trail soon. It is best to steer clear of gossips mongers, as you can end up getting mired in a controversy on the family front. You care more passionately and respond instinctively and emotionally to whatever happens to you today.

Capricorn

You feel tender and gentle toward others, and you want to please or to be of service to them in some way. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy. You have a low tolerance for boredom and following rules today and you make some creative changes and discoveries.

Aquarius

You can find ways to be yourself and even be a little crazy without offending or upsetting others. You are receptive to beauty at this time and want to be surrounded with harmony, beauty, and kindness. Confidence and inner harmony prevail.

Pisces

Your efforts are well-received today. You may contentious, argumentative and impatient also, so be careful of your tongue. You can move forward with creative projects and express yourself more easily and comfortably.