Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 19, 2019

Aries

You will able to tackle workload and end in a winning side. A chance of meeting with someone may turn into a full-fledged romance. Health problems cannot be ruled out for some and better be on your guard. Try to start some fitness activity to keep you active and healthy.

Taurus

At the workplace you can take the initiative today; your seniors will be supportive of your initiative. Misunderstanding on the family front will be sorted out with the help of elders. You will have lady luck on the financial front which will probably give you some money due to speculative trading.

Gemini

You may look forward to a chance of romance in the evening. Correct decision to be taken at career front, which will help you forge ahead confidently. Your love-hate relationship will end today, as they extend an olive side.

Cancer

At the medical front, you may show signs of abating today. There may be a wrong impression in your mind that you are being ignored on the social front. An appreciation you receive today at the social front.

Leo

At job and business front you will get an appreciation for your work. Romantic life looks healthy, you both may go for an outing today. In a social gathering, there is some fun in the evening. Try to be careful about your expenses and curb your spending instinct before you find you have lost a lot of money.

Virgo

You are feeling rather tender and softhearted and may do something maternal impulse. You may take a short trip for work related matters and it will be tiresome. Get some rest or energy boosters. You are receptive to beauty and want to be surrounded with harmony, beauty, and kindness.

Libra

You need to be strong in communication so that you can make people understand you in a simple way. Avoid flirting in the office, as it may affect your professional growth. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy today.

Scorpio

You may be held responsible for something wrong at the workplace, so be careful with all your work and actions. However, at work front, your suggestion will be valued, put them on the table. A business venture, which you feel profitable, will not give results as per your expectations. You can always try again and do better next time.

Sagittarius

Your cravings for sweets and food remains strong today. Keep a watch on your diet while becoming a gourmet or risk having digestion problems. This is a good time to pamper yourself and to spend time with the people who love and appreciate you the most. Don’t offend anyone today, as it may come back biting you in future.

Capricorn

You are so busy at work that you may miss a social event. Try to find a good excuse to avoid the wrath of family members for missing the event. Your romantic life will be on the back burner. Try to be open for new suggestions as it may help you to organise your work better and you can get some personal time for yourself.

Aquarius

You may be given new roles and responsibilities and accept with open arms. Your peers are paying for your failures. Handle them diplomatically and win them over your side. Some legal documents require more scrutiny and sign only after thorough due diligence. Overall a good day on the professional side.

Pisces

You will be sensuous and romantic moods. It is not the day to go on wild hunts but to make your partner understand your true intention. Try to make your relationship to the next level and get your partner to know you better and accept you better. Overall a day to be active on a personal front.