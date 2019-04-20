Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 20, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

A lot of energy goes into getting things scheduled and organized. Some technical method or style of working may come to your attention that will help you to organise better. You enjoy supporting your family and usually have a great deal of fun when involved with a group type of interaction.

Taurus

Your confidence is high, and you can accomplish anything that is before you. You and everyone you know seem to be in a good mood today and a sense of humour is not far behind.

Future party plans are in the making.

Gemini

You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighborhood or personal business affairs. It is also the time to make extra efforts to earn more money for the family. It will be hard for you to do anything wrong, as all the stars are in your favours today.

Cancer

This is also a time when you may marry or take on a new role in the community or with other people you may start a new initiative. Friends and a social life are in order--an easy and untroubled life can be enjoyed. There is new energy available for professional endeavours today.

Leo

This is the best time you will have to make progress, push forward and rise to prominence. You will be in demand today and recognition is inevitable. This is a time during which things will come to you easily.

Virgo

You may not like to forgive and be generous to people who side with your foes. But to take high moral ground may be better in long run and may prove beneficial. Think carefully and take right decision. You may not prove to be of much help to someone who is banking on you. Getting nostalgic with someone close is possible today.

Libra

Don't be too quick to sign a money agreement. This is a time of good fortune when things open in a very natural way. New people in your life and new circumstances make it very easy to see which path the path for you is.

Scorpio

Opportunities flourish and you may find yourself wanting and able to do almost everything.

You may be teaching young people today; you teach proper health practices and etiquette.

You will want to enjoy yourself with friends or family later this evening.

Sagittarius

This is the best day; there is more ambition and drive in you than these past few days. You may find yourself plotting a path to the most beneficial and profitable business plan today.

At home though surprisingly, you will be more passive. This is taking more time to rebuild your energies.

Capricorn

Working overtime is the theme of this day. The easy way out may not be beneficial to your health or well-being. There are challenges this morning and you will want to weigh alternatives with care.

Aquarius

Your career could assume a more solid structure today. A time of good fortune opens for you. Circumstances should work together to help bring out your principles, this is a good time to project yourself. You may find yourself wanting and able to do almost everything.

Pisces

Your organizational abilities and sense of responsibility will be what guides you and proves successful. Further education is in consideration and you make plan toward just what you will need. Tonight, you might allow a young person to take the lead or encourage new ideas by a novice.