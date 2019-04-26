Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—April 26, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

If you are planning to initiate an ambitious investment today, be careful and only after proper due diligence ink your signature on the deal. Your intent and actions will be unmasked by your friends and opponents alike. Hence good actions and intent will help you win over friends and opponents alike.

Taurus

You need to be wary of your actions and take a calm and calculated approach. Use your intellect to effective use and try not to be brash and abrasive with your loved ones and colleagues. It may be good to spend some time with your loved ones and may be an outing with them is better which will also take you away from day to day activities.

Gemini

Confidence and mental peace will be your major focus and objective. You will start some project that will be beneficial for larger public. You may find conflict between mind and heart which may put you in interesting situation today. Try to be creative and express yourself and people will be surprised and recognize your hidden talents.

Cancer

You will feel you are extremely energetic and can confront any challenges with positive intent. Your siblings will be source of inspiration and your focus too will be on them. For those in love it will time for intense romance. You are and will feel happy because of unusual support from all quarters of life

Leo

You know your capabilities, but you will still be iffy about your abilities and need constant reassurance from your peers and loved ones. It is one of those days where you may doubt your own abilities. Just take a break and work in calm and relaxed manner. The best advice is lie low and pack your bag and go on vacation.

Virgo

The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. You need to make some major decisions and you will find support from unusual quarters of life. Your children will be your source of inspiration. You may find yourself in some trouble especially in health-related matters.

Libra

Your ideas will find support from all quarters of life including your opponents. You will have non-stop chain of events happening entire day and it is good space to be in. You will be tired by end of the day, but your tiredness will minor with the number of things achieved.

Scorpio

You will be itching to start a new investment and will try to go and invest with your emotions. Take a step back and calm your nerves. Investments made on emotions and reckless state of mind will lead in big losses. You need to give your time with your family as they are waiting for your attention for long.

Sagittarius

You will be charged up to start up a new initiative and it is worth exploring the new initiative. You will be drawing attention from all segments of the society and your peers will be appreciative of your leadership skills. Your siblings will be source of inspiration and you will need to spend some of your time with your siblings and check their well-being. Over all a good day to be in.

Capricorn

Confidence and mental peace will be your major focus and objective. You will be targeted unfairly for whatever decisions you have taken. It is time to lie low or take a back stage though you will still be subjected to criticism.

Your family and loved ones will also doubt your intent. Peace and focus on spiritual matters will keep you in steady state.

Aquarius

You may feel like starting some new initiative and your mind will be focused on starting a social initiative. You will feel detached to gains and successes. You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation. Do ready and good things await you soon.

Pisces

Smart business, smart talks are flavour of the day. You are likely to meet people of influence who are strong in business, creative arts and communications. Party in late evening is on cards. Use to your advantage. Overall a good day to be in.