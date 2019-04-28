Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—April 28, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

It is good to lie low and try to avoid lime light. Your focus on working on intelligent solutions and smart objectives will be flavor of the day. Focusing on meditation or spiritual matters will surely make things positive and boast your energy levels to give better results in your work, Overall the enjoyable time will last for couple of more days.

Taurus

Your smart and glib tongue will make wonders with your partner and loved ones. Just make sure you do not go overboard with it. You be careful with your decision making and people will find faults with you on every decision you take

Gemini

Spend time with your loved ones. They have been yearning for your time. Your energy level will continue to flow prominently, and you will be attracting people from all walks of life towards yourself.

Cancer

Your siblings will support you and you will find extra energy to start every new initiative. Keep on moving and try to be steady or focused when doing activity. You still will be planning to invest in risky investments and by now you should have done your proper due diligence. Do not be impulsive and take hasty decision on investments if the research outcomes come against your view.

Leo

People still want you to give practical solutions, but you want to provide spiritual and altruist solutions which will still be a conflict. Try to find a middle path or blend both the objectives to get greater success in your pursuit to implement your objectives. Your energy to take bold decisions will continue. It is also time for short trips.

Virgo

You will be passionate, and your romance will be filled with lust and pleasures. Try to express your feelings in positive manner and assure your partner of your true intent. You need to ensure your planning and its corresponding outcome has taken expectations of both home and work.

Libra

This is best time to make use of your plans to fructification as you will find least resistance. Try to resolve all critical and important matters that will in general find resistance. You still will be planning to dabble on shares, considerable risk speculative investments and want to try your luck. It is not a bad state provided you have means to even sustain big reversals. Overall it is a speculative day for you.

Scorpio

Children will be your source of encouragement and sometimes it is worth taking cue from them. Your loved life will be interesting phase. You will be like fighting yourself as many of your opponents have already conceded their defeat with you and do not want to fight with you head on. Good space to be in and make best use of it.

Sagittarius

The random and unplanned events will continue to happen, and you will at wit ends to find so many opportunities and challenges occurring at the same time. Your planning will still find shortcomings to tackle the events of the day. However, your hard work, practise to handle every eventuality will come to your rescue. Take it as a challenge and go with the flow.

Capricorn

Your attraction to opposite sex and their attraction towards you will mutual. You should focus on greater things than on focusing on mundane pleasures. People will look for you and your leadership skills and directions. This is best time to start some public services. Travel is on cards and use the travel for good reasons.

Aquarius

You will be focusing on achieving material success but at the same time your mind will also focus on spirituality. You are in good stead where both material and spiritual success will be within your grasp. Use this time to your advantage and ensure you start something good for greater good.

Pisces

Matters relating to spirituality, higher self-learning will be continually taking prominence in your day to day outlook. You will involve with some urgent family matters.

Your family members will support your vision and their support will keep you focusing on reaching higher realm of understanding life and its purpose.