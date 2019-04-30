Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 30, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Take a relaxed approach and be flexible even if things are going against you. Try to allow and listen to others opinion and even be positive to it if it defies your logic. You will be meeting some interesting people and will be fully energic today and you feel you have abundance confidence today.

Taurus

Your amazing, positive energy should protect you from most problems. Try finding innovative ways to overcome obstacles and focus on a bigger picture. Your stubbornness will be your downfall. You need to show some adaptability today, even if you don’t feel like it. You really need to go out in the world and reach out to the world.

Gemini

Your loved ones need your attention and your emotional state may not give them good vibes. Take a back seat on all activities, relax and just show your motherly and calming nature to win over your loved ones, friends and opponents. Things move favourably on both the professional and academic fronts.

Cancer

You will feel top of the world. Today you find that your energy is best spent helping others. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Your moody nature will impact your decision making on financial and risky investments. Do not indulge in any investments that have severe risk components.

Leo

It will help and boost your image as a person who listens to everyone. Your lover may be moody and reserved and try to find the reasons for it. There is much activity happening on the social front and you are likely to become a part of it.

Virgo

Your family members may need your attention and take them out for dinner in the evening. Your scribbled notes are one part of the poem that is your life, and you might find inspiration from what you learn today. You are better off taking a participative approach with your loved ones and peers on all outstanding matters be it personal or professional front.

Libra

You are likely to face some of the toughest challenges of your life. Embrace it as it will full of excitement. You will gain experience that will make you prepare for greater successes in life. You may want to fly overseas and take a break and if you cannot find reasons to plan something exciting party or get together.

Scorpio

You may be out of sorts today, but it is just a social thing. You need to get in sync with your family or friends and you need to find ways and means till you figure it back. Becoming the chief guest or guest of honour of a function cannot be ruled out for some.

Sagittarius

It is best to lie low and conserve your energy for the future. Try to take a break and get charged. You will find a lot of events happening that you may wish to control but find it hard to even respond. Just go with the flow and react to the challenges. Finding someone with common interests and tastes may ring a budding romance and end your lonely days.

Capricorn

You are likely to enjoy what you are currently involved in on the professional front. Chance to earn big money may present itself to those running their own business. Performing well on the academic front will not pose many difficulties for you today.

Aquarius

You are almost certainly taking lead on some exciting project and people will follow your footsteps. Turn off the mental chatter and find the clue you need. You will find your lady love supportive of you. Overall a good day.

Pisces

There is a possibility that you may contemplate starting a business-related thing and your elders will give you good advice. Today you will have an eye for beautiful and outlandish things. Exercise patience on the academic front to get what you want.