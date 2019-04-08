Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 8, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Exciting things will happen today and be prepared to accept the day as it is. Depending on your stars the events may be positive or negative. Either way, it will give you some excitement in life and take it in your stride.

Taurus

Your journey to spiritual knowledge will keep on going and you will feel your more driven to find the inner truth. You may find some new source of income and you feel to seek advice from your elders and teachers.

Gemini

As your meeting with influential people strengthens so are your ability to find new opportunities. You will also be romancing and partying and it is a good time to go and propose your partner. Who knows the stars will be lucky and you may hit jackpot on the romantic front?

Cancer

You have every opportunity to do many things today. It is good to start some social activity or work that benefits a larger society and you will be surprised by the support you will receive. However, your fickle nature may not keep you motivated for long on any one idea. Overall a good day

Leo

Your planning and eye for details will be appreciated. People will believe in you and will support your initiative. Try to be useful for the greater good. Your loved ones need your attention. Do give them so of your time. The day will be tiring, and you will a lot of things going tough on you. The only problem is you may not be aware if you are doing a good or bad deed.

Virgo

You will focus on areas of wealth creating and will be mentally charged to look for opportunities. Just word of caution and avoid risky and dangerous investments or investments that are not having clear information. You should start an initiative that is related to social work or that can benefit society at large.

Libra

Earning money will be your priority and that is what it should be in the current DNA. However, try to be careful with your investments and invest wisely. Be careful when it comes to

Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex.

Scorpio

It is better you focus on spiritual matters to keep yourself away from disillusionment and despondency. However, for those who can be street smart, it can generate some financial gains. You are truly working with full force to make your dreams come alive.

Sagittarius

You need to continuously ensure you are caught speculating or gambling in any form including your ideas and places at work. That is not your strength. Your children need your attention and do give them time today.

Capricorn

Your state of mind will be on the emotional side and you may feel negative and with low confidence. However, your work ethic and passion to create things will help you to overcome these challenges. Your loved ones need your time and attention and you may find it challenging to give them time when you are battling your own demons of your mind.

Aquarius

Those in management may find that they are starting some new initiative which is again supported by many. You will be the centre of attention and that is not a bad space to be in. Be careful of the opposite sex as you will be attracting them. Your focus should be on your work and avoid unnecessary distractions.

Pisces

Your enemies are surprised at your perceived preparedness. Your strength is to look at problems as challenges put you in a unique position of spreading optimism to people surrounding you. Overall a good day to be in.