Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 9, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You will have solutions for every challenge thrown at you today. This is tiring but also exciting as you can handle all the challenges. Be calm and confident and success will be in your way. Just be careful with indigestion and health-related matters.

Taurus

There is a surge in optimism in your thinking and that is good space to be in. Your love life requires your attention today; make time available in the evening for your partner. You may have to go on a short trip. Get ready with your luggage. Enjoy the day as it comes.

Gemini

You need to focus and meditate as you may find a loss of mental peace. People around you may not be supportive of you and you will find an insecure state of mind. Take note most of those fear is just an illusion. You will come over this state soon. Relax and take a break.

Cancer

You will be worn out and think life is tough and not moving forward. Strange just yesterday you were more in a positive frame of mind. Just take it as a passing phase and every once a while such be the state of mind. Take a break if you can and relax and enjoy.

Leo

You will feel you on top of the world. You should take this time to start some new initiative. You will feel romantic and your partner will find it comfortable spending time with you. For those who are single, it is time to propose to your loved ones. Chances will seldom come your way and use to your advantage.

Virgo

Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex. You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some important decision. Members of the opposite sex may create disruption in your permanent relationships, be careful.

Libra

You are advised to look at your relationship with the people who matter to you where your finances are concerned. You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time. Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical.

Scorpio

You will meet some important person today and make it the best of the day to your advantage. You will still find your mind lacking peace because of the stress you have going through the events these past few days. You may worry about your home and family, especially your immediate family.

Sagittarius

It is a good time to invest in the new business, but try not to invest in a speculative business. Seek proper advice before plunging in putting the money. If your relationships with those you care about suddenly come under a cloud, do not despair, calm down and the cloud will soon clear.

Capricorn

Capricorn, your family will become a source of much-needed help today. You will be much better off if you can control your emotions at this point. The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions.

Aquarius

You may face some minor changes today in your social arrangements for the betterment. Do not be touchy and do consider every situation with wisdom today. Communication Tactics must be well considered from beforehand.

Pisces

Today you may be hitting the road for that much-anticipated trip, probably for work. Today is a wonderful day to bond with your family. You can look up the support you’d ever want, so listen to what they have to say.