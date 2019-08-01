Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today— August 1, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Sensitive Alert! Today, you’re going to feel exceptionally emotional today. You’ll find yourself missing old friends or a family member you haven’t seen in a while. However, remind yourself of the reasons you haven’t seen this person for a while now. Don’t let your emotions get the best of you today. Make sure you think with your head first.

Taurus

Don’t let work get to your head Taurus. The week is almost coming to an end and we know you have a lot planned out for yourself. Work can be stressful, but remember that you have plans to attend this weekend which are going to help destress you. So don’t let your work consume you.

Gemini

Career matters might leave you a little confused today. As much as you might love what you’re doing right now, your mind is going to wander here and there. Decisions might be difficult for you to make, but remember that you don’t need to rush into anything. You have a lot of time left in life, so it’s best if you think things through twice before quitting and taking up something new.

Cancer

The world is your oyster Cancer. Or well, at least your workplace is. Your colleagues and superiors are going to listen to whatever you have to say today. So make sure you know what you’re doing. This is your time to shine and go for the promotion you’ve been waiting for. Show your skills off so people can see what you’re capable of.

Leo

Focus on one thing Leo. We know you want extra income so you’re batting your hands here and there and investing in new ventures to get what you want. However, remember that if you put your hands in a lot of things, you won’t be able to focus on your goal. Instead of taking up multiple projects at once, it’s better you finish one before taking another.

Virgo

You’re a perfectionist, and everyone knows that - but you might want to let a little loose today. It’s going to be a relaxed day for people around you, especially at work. If you ride them hard to work too much, they might develop an attitude towards you. It’s best you keep your calm and enjoy a relaxed day instead of overworking yourself and the ones around you.

Libra

Today, you’re going to be in charge of whatever comes your way today. People at work are going to put their full trust in you so make sure you prove them right. Your leadership and managerial skills are going to be put to the test in the best way possible. Good luck with showing others what you can actually do.

Scorpio

Growth is important, but you’re jumping towards it faster than you should Scorpio. If you’re feeling undervalued at work, there might be a reason for that. Instead of getting yourself down and pitying yourself, try and prove yourself to your superiors. They need to see what you can actually do before giving you the opportunity for growth.

Sagittarius

Today might tempt you to quit your job and start doing other things. But remember that financial stability isn’t in the cards for you today Sag. Yes, there are better things out there, but if you quit now, you’re going to go deep into financial trouble. So stick to your job and wait for a better opportunity to come across before making any final decisions.

Capricorn

You’re forever in your work mode and you always put your all in. But are you being appreciated at work Cap? Remember that you need to grow as well. Make sure that others at work aren’t sucking up the credit for the things you’re doing. Other people are eyeing you and might be threatened by you - make sure you know who these people are and steer clear of them.

Aquarius

Conflicts always find a way towards you, and this is because of your stubborn nature. You need to allow other people to portray their opinions and understand that everyone’s voice matters. Slow down, and keep your judgment to yourself. Work on what has been handed to you and don’t put your nose in other people’s business.

Pisces

Work smart today Pisces. You might think that all your hard work is paying off, but people who work smarter gain so much more. Remember that there are people who are fighting for your position, and if you don’t mark your territory then they might just end up crossing you. You know what you need to do.