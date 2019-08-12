Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today —August 12, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Don’t let your ego get in the way of something you want to achieve. Even if you have to work under someone for the time being, it’s best if you do that. This way you will eventually get what you want. But if you bring your ego into it, then things will get ruined due to your ego.

Taurus

Expect the most unexpected today. Whatever you think is going to happen, the opposite will take place in your life. However, this doesn’t mean that everything that is going to happen is going to be bad. In fact, a few things are going to take a turn for the better - so keep your hopes up.

Gemini

Your desire to be the main attraction of things is going to be heightened today. But keep in mind that you aren’t made to always be in the lead. Others need to get the chance to be ahead at times, to maintain a balance. So if you don’t get the responsibility and lead that you’re aiming for, then don’t be disappointed - you’ll get your turn.

Cancer

Balance in the celestial ring is important for you today. Remember what Newton said? For every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. If you think you’re giving attention to one thing more than the other, then divide your attention. You want a balance of things - and that will be the best for you.

Leo

Your leadership skills might end up hindering your relationship with a loved one. It’s good that you’re taking a stand and getting things done, but be gentle about it. Talk in a positive and kind tone, or else people are going to get put off by you easily - and this will ruin both your work and your personal relationship with them.

Virgo

Today your day is going to be full of balance. You’re going to find all the right ways to do things - and you’ll also be able to figure out what is right and what is wrong very easily. Take this day as an opportunity to right your wrongs - and you’ll find yourself in a very peaceful place.

Libra

Motivation is aligned with your cards today. It’s been a while since you’ve had the energy to do tasks, but today that is going to change. You’ll find yourself being extra motivated, which will in turn help you to finish up all tasks that you haven’t been able to get done in a while. So make sure you list down everything that is unfinished so you can get it all done.

Scorpio

Today is going to be full of frustration and disappointment for you - but not towards yourself. You’ll find that you’re getting easily frustrated by others and what they are doing as whatever they’re doing is not to your advantage. However, find time to meditate so that you can keep your calm and let others do what they want to.

Sagittarius

You might feel extra tense and agitated today. The reason for this is that you haven’t been able to reach the goal you’ve wanted to. But you need to remember that slow and steady wins the race. Which means that you need to have patience, and keep putting in the effort that you’re putting - and your goals will eventually line up in front of you. But it’s just going to take some time.

Capricorn

Your mood might be disrupted because of all the things going against you. Someone is craving your attention, and they’re finding ways to get you to give them attention - however, their ways are going to in turn hurt you as they are speaking against you to others. Keep your calm and defend yourself if anything comes straight to your face. People are most likely threatened by you and that’s why they tend to put you down. So don’t rush into arguments, because they will do you no good.

Aquarius

As the day progresses, others might find you being in a very unreasonable mood. This is because you probably are. You expect things to go your way completely, but that’s not how it’s always going to happen. You need to respect other people’s opinions and understand that things aren’t going to go how you want them to. So learn to adjust today.

Pisces

Your life is going to take a turn for the better today. You’ll find yourself going towards things that have always been tough for you to go towards, but today you’ll do it with ease. In other words, you’re going to be fighting and facing your fears easily, and they aren’t going to remain fears anymore.