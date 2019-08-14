Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - August 14, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You can be as stubborn as you want, and you can stomp your feet all you want; but you’re not going to make things go your way today. Your days of “me-myself-and I” are over. There might also be some uninvited trouble coming your way today, so make sure you’re aware of that and you put your sensible side forward to stay out of trouble, or at least solve it.

Taurus

There are high chances that today is going to be a very unrealistic day for you. Things that you’ve only dreamed of are bound to come your way. This can go either good or bad, that’s for you to judge. Remember that there are ways to handle situations that come your way, and you need to think rationally to get things in control.

Gemini

Your physical appearance is very important to you, but others might not be as superficial as you think they are. If someone likes you, it might be because of your personality and who you actually are - and if someone doesn’t like you as much, it might be because of the same reason. This has nothing to do with your physical appearance. So don’t think too much - you look great.

Cancer

It’s a good day for your health today. You’re going to feel extra energetic and you’ll also find yourself finishing up your tasks pretty quickly. Your energy and motivation to do things quickly are going to leave you a lot of time during the day to do absolutely nothing and relax. So enjoy the second half of your day where you’ll most likely not have anything to do since you’ll already be done with everything.

Leo

It’s fine to spend well when you have it, but don’t forget to put some aside for a rainy day. You’re getting paid very well and things are working out for you, and of course you’re bound to go and spend it all to your enjoyment. But remember the time when you were down in the dumps? If you don’t want to go back there, then save up a little, keep some of your pay aside and then continue enjoying.

Virgo

Your position of strength might be questioned today. People might be questioning if you’re in the right position or not. This is because you’re too “chill” and “cool” with the people around you. You need to be a little firm and make sure that you maintain a hierarchy that your work wants you to maintain.

Libra

Are there any major decisions you need to make regarding finances? Then today is the best day for you to make them. You’re thinking rationally, there is nothing standing in your way, and your mind is fresh. So try making all your decisions today because there’s no way you can mess things up today.

Scorpio

There might be a little friction between you and a family member today - but you need to remember that in the end, this person is family, and you have to sort things out eventually. So before going into any disagreements, make sure you think over and ask yourself if it’s really worth arguing over.

Sagittarius

A lot of things that you have been thinking about, but haven’t had the answers to are going to unveil themselves in front of you today. Some are going to work in your favour, and some aren’t. Instead of feeling bad about things that didn’t work out, appreciate the things that did work out. Some people don’t get anything, you’re lucky enough to have what you have.

Capricorn

You’re very close to your breaking point - and you’re this close to losing hope. But remember one thing Cap, you’re capable of way more than you put out to be. Don’t let people bring you down. Try meditating to remember what you’re worth because you’re worth way more than you think.

Aquarius

Today you will receive a lot of love and care from the people around you, especially those you haven’t seen in a while. This might overwhelm you a little, but we all know you do enjoy the attention. But remember to share some of that love back with others, don’t be selfish.

Pisces

You’ll find yourself attracted towards someone who might not necessarily be attracted towards you. But this doesn’t mean that no one is ever going to love you, and it definitely doesn’t mean that there is something wrong with you. So don’t let this get you down because there’s a lot more in store for you than you think there is.