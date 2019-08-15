Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - August 15, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re eager to say something to someone, but remember that words hurt Aries. Words have a lot of impact, so before you say anything to anyone, or criticise someone for their doings, remember how you would feel if someone said the same thing to you. Even though it’s good to be open about your opinions, sometimes it’s better to put your foot in your mouth to save relationships.

Taurus

A friendship might fade into an argument today, but ask yourself if it’s really worth to argue with this friend. Is this someone you want in your life forever? If yes, then handle the situation gentyl so you don’t end up losing this person. If not, then go ahead and unleash your inner roar.

Gemini

Teamwork isn’t your strongest suite, but today you’ll have to delve into that. You’ll be put into projects where you might not be the lead, and you’ll have to follow someone else. This doesn’t mean that you’re not good at your work. Take this opportunity to learn new things from the team around you. It’s never too late to learn something new.

Cancer

A lot of luxury is going to come your way today. Obviously, you’re used to all the luxury so it’s not going to be anything new for you. However, don’t let this hinder with your daily tasks because you have a LOT to do today. You need to finish your to-do list before you can delve into all your luxurious habits.

Leo

You need to put your ambitions in writing to get things done. To have goals in your head is one thing, but to look at them everyday and put actions into motion to achieve them is another thing altogether. So make sure you know what you want and start working towards it.

Virgo

Obligations from others are going to keep you as busy as a bee today. You’ll find yourself doing a lot of things for others. But don’t forget to take out time in the day to do something for yourself. If you keep focusing on others, when will you focus on yourself?

Libra

Dreams are what fuel you, but to turn these dreams into reality, you need to put in the extra work which you’ve been dreading to do. Nothing is impossible Libra, especially with your skillset. So what is stopping you from going ahead and achieving your goals?

Scorpio

If you’re going through a rough patch with a loved one, then it’s probably because you’re not able to communicate with this person. Communication is the key to any successful relationship, whether romantic, or platonic. So make sure you communicate and get your point across to this person so there’s no friction.

Sagittarius

Something might seem off to you today, and you’re probably right. If you think something doesn’t seem right, then it probably isn’t right. Listen to your instincts and follow your heart. There’s no way your inner voice is going to be wrong today.

Capricorn

Your words might not land right today, so be careful of what you say to others. You’re likely to be misunderstood today, so it’s best that you keep your opinions to yourself instead of trying to help others. People might take your helping hand in the wrong way and go against you. So stay to yourself today.

Aquarius

You’re going be ready to reveal a side of you that you’ve never really shown anyone. This is a good thing, but be careful who you’re showing it to. Not everyone has the best thoughts about you, and there are people who are going to try and put you down. So make sure you think carefully before doing anything.

Pisces

Sometimes, you need to push your goals under the rock to satisfy what your family wants from you. This might seem like a tough decision to make, but remember that family does come first sometimes, and today is the day to put your family first. So be selfless and show your family some love - in other words, be there for them, because they’re going to need you today.