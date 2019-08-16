Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - August 16, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Things might seem very cold externally, but all you need is some love from a close one and you’ll feel much better. Spend time with someone close to you so you can get that peace of mind and calm that you’ve been craving for.

Taurus

You’re getting closer to a moment in your relationship where you’re going to face a little bit of friction. This might be because of different reasons, but this doesn’t mean that you back out of your relationship. Everyone goes through tough times, and everyone needs to find ways to get through it. Communication is your best friend today, so make sure you put it to best use.

Gemini

Keep your business and love life separate. It’s not wise for you to start work with your partner because your thoughts aren’t going to match at all, and this is going to create a lot of problems in your personal life. It’s best to keep your work life to yourself and not involve your partner in it.

Cancer

Some alone time is needed - which means you need some time away from your partner. You need to find time for yourself and focus on your goals and needs. You can’t feel obligated by someone else forever. So take some time away from your significant other to give you a clear impression of what you want in life.

Leo

Practicality is key when you’re dealing with the matters of heart. You tend to think with your head, and your partner might tend to think with their heart. But you need to explain to them that sometimes, being practical is what helps the most; so make sure you get your practicality in the way so get things straightened out.

Virgo

Your love life has been quite dry for a while now, but that is about to change today. The good news is that, someone has been admiring you from far away from a while. The bad news is that, you might not feel the same about that person. However, keep an open mind and give this person a shot. You never know who might end up being yours.

Libra

Your mind and heart both are going to be in the romantic sphere today. You’re not usually the hopeless romantic, but today you’re going to crave some romance. So reach out to someone you think is interesting, and spark up a conversation. You never know where this will lead you.

Scorpio

The theme of the day is compromise. You might find yourself compromising for a loved one - and there is nothing wrong with that. Love works in ways where you have to sacrifice things here and there for each other, so don’t let this get to you. You’ve compromised today, maybe the next time your partner might have to.

Sagittarius

A lover might send you mixed signals today. You might think they like you one minute, and you might feel completely different the next minute. Don’t jump to conclusions today by how you’re feeling, because tomorrow might be completely different. So let today pass, and wait for things to clear out before you make any final decisions about your feelings.

Capricorn

Finding harmony with your partner might be a little tough today. Both of you are going to be on different sides of the spectrum, and this is definitely going to create some sort of friction between the two of you. The best thing to do today would be to communicate, and let the day pass. Things will get sorted eventually, just not today.

Aquarius

Keeping a secret from your partner isn’t the best way to move forward. If you want trust and transparency in your relationship, then you need to open up to them. It’s okay if you’ve made a mistake, and your partner will definitely forgive you. But they can’t forgive you if you don’t tell them what you did.

Pisces

Digging into the past is something that always causes trouble, but for you this is not going to be the case today. Someone from your romantic past is going to come up, and you’re going to feel the same spark all over again. You’re going to feel like you’re flying up, up, and above. If this is a good feeling, then hold onto it and don’t think too much.