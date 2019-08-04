Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 4, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re going to be told to pick sides today Aries, but remember that picking sides means you’ll be losing one person in your life. Learn to not get into other people’s problems, and be diplomatic. You might have opinions, but today it’s best to keep them to yourself or else you might end up getting rid of someone who means a lot to you.

Taurus

Today calls for a brainstorm session. You have a lot of ideas running through that smart little head of yours, and it’s very hard to implement everything all at once. Brainstorm and see what could be the most beneficial first and then start working on that. There will be time for the other ideas you have in mind, but move slowly.

Gemini

You’re going to have a large breakthrough in your professional life today Gem. You’ve been waiting for this opportunity to grow for a long time, and today you’re going to receive it. People in your professional sphere are finally going to notice the extra work you’ve been putting in and you’re going to get a golden opportunity at work. It’s up for grabs and it’s all yours!

Cancer

Boundaries Cancer, boundaries. You feel too much at once, and that’s a good thing - but you need to draw the line somewhere. You can’t let every little thing hurt you and you definitely can’t get yourself bothered by everything that comes your way. You need to learn how to let go of the little things - and this will definitely take you a long way.

Leo

You might hit a slump today, and that’s okay. Don’t force yourself to be productive if you’re not feeling very productive. Because if you go on to do the things you’re not ready for, then they aren’t going to be done properly. The best thing would be to take a day off today and start up again tomorrow.

Virgo

Today, stick to the people who are already in your life. There’s no need to venture out and make new friends. Not that you can’t, of course you can, but today is not the best day to network around. The existing people in your life themselves might not be the best for you, so make sure you figure that out before befriending anyone new.

Libra

The finish line is very close Libra, so don’t give up now. You’re way too close to your goal to back down now. Today, focus on analysing how you’re finally going to get to your goal. It might seem hard, but it’s not that far. It’s going to be very easy for you to get there as long as you know what you’re doing - and you plan your next steps.

Scorpio

Journey is the word for you today. This means that move around. Don’t sit in the comfort of your home and workplace and expect things to just happen. Get up, move around, explore new things. It’s important for you to take a trip somewhere to expand your horizons and open up a new sector of creativity in your head.

Sagittarius

Time is on your side today. Unlike yesterday, you’re going to have a lot of time to do things you want. You don’t have loads on your plate today so there’s going to be a lot of free time for you. Make use of this time and do things that you’ve been wanting to do for a while. Life is not going to wait for you, but today it just might.

Capricorn

Stuck in a rut? That’s because you’ve been spreading your wings for the people you love and care about. But what about you? Who is spreading their wings for you? Is there someone who is going out of their way to be there for you like you’re there for them? If not, it’s time to cut them off. Remember that you’re precious, and you don’t deserve to be treated as a doormat.

Aquarius

Are you feeling a little distracted? Because you seem distracted - and you don’t know what is causing this distraction. Instead of leaving this at the back of your mind, sit down and think about what’s on your mind. What is distracting you? If you don’t figure out the root of your distraction, you won’t be able to get your daily tasks done.

Pisces

Don’t be fooled by the people around you today. You’re going to be surrounded by a lot of people who claim they want the best for you, but are actually on the fake side of your friendship spectrum. Don’t worry though, your quick mind will figure out who is real and who is fake. Just don’t let anyone take advantage of you.