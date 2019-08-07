Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - August 7, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Do you think you’re overexerting yourself to get what you want? Well, you’re not! You need to work hard to get where you want to be. You can’t expect yourself to just get what you want without working for it. Everyone needs to put in the extra work to get somewhere in life and it’s your day to do it.

Taurus

You’ll find yourself drawn to extraordinary things today, and this will make you want to try them out. However, you will soon figure out that your comfort zone is the best space for you. There’s no need for you to do things for the sake of being adventurous. If being comfortable and sticking to what you know makes you happy, then that’s what you should do.

Gemini

You need to step out and see the world in a different way. You think everything revolves around you, but it really doesn’t. The truth is that there are people who need you way more than you need them, yet they’re going out of their way to be there for you. Take a breather and remove the attention from yourself, and be there for the ones that need you.

Cancer

Someone you’re working with is working against you. They’re trying to get full power and leave you out of things. However, you can easily stop this by putting your best foot in front and show them that you know what’s going on and they can’t get away with this. Make sure you stand up for yourself.

Leo

You’re just as good as everyone else - why would you even doubt that? It’s time for you to believe in yourself a little more. No one else will believe in you if you don’t trust yourself first. Remember that you’re all you have, so you have to trust and be there for yourself.

Virgo

Recognizing your priorities is an important task for you today. You might be confused as to what to do first. List down everything so you know what needs to be done on priority. Without this, you’ll be a mess and you’ll not know what to do - and most of your day will go to waste.

Libra

You’re going to have to be the peacemaker between two people today. They’re going to come to you for advice and you’ll have to be the bigger person here and make the decision. Remember to be fair and don’t create more complications than there already are. Make sure you listen to both sides before making a decision.

Scorpio

It’s the perfect day for you to open your door. In simpler words, host a little get together, invite a few friends over and have some fun. Being stuck in front of your computer all day isn’t going to help you. Networking and socialising is the break you need.

Sagittarius

You’ll meet many people whose views might be different from yours - but that doesn’t mean that they are wrong. Don’t undermine what they are saying. Instead, take their opinions into consideration and watch your relationship build beautifully. It’s best to let everyone have their own opinions instead of forcing yours on them.

Capricorn

This might sound a bit weird - but your job today is to wake someone up. A friend of yours might need a little push to get up and get along with their day, and being the good friend you are, you’re going to have to give them that push. Don’t be overbearing though. Be gentle, and fun. It’s all in good spirit.

Aquarius

You have a good sense of humour, and you’re usually the center of attention in a crowd. Today, when a friend of yours comes to you with their problems, put that humour aside and help them out seriously. They’re coming to you because they trust you, and it’s best not to break their trust. Don’t make them feel abandoned.

Pisces

Today, stand your ground with whatever you do. If you think you’re right, then you’re right; and don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. You can’t be a doormat for the people around you. You need to stick to your opinion and tell others what you actually think instead of thinking what they’ll think about you.