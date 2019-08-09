Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - August 9, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your intuition towards your love life is going to be absolutely right today. Go ahead with what you feel. If you have feelings for someone, then it’s best that you go and express your feelings to them. You never know, they might just feel the same about you. You’ll never know unless you don’t try.

Taurus

Sometimes a sign is all you need. There might be someone who is sending you signals about them liking you, but you’re not noticing them. Keep your eyes open for these signals, or else you might just miss out on a chance to spark up a summer romance - and trust us, that’s what you need right now.

Gemini

In your head, you want this crazy, no strings attached fling - but is that how you really feel? Or is it just the fantasies talking? You’re a hopeless romantic person, so don’t try to mold yourself to society’s standards of a fling. It’s okay to feel deeply, it makes you a different person - and it’s perfectly fine to be different.

Cancer

Look for love in places you’ve never thought of looking before. You’re looking at very obvious places and that’s not where you’ll find what you’re yearning for. Try going to places you’ve never been to, and do things you’ve never done; you never know, someone there might catch your eye.

Leo

Someone you’ve been eyeing for a while needs your help - and they don’t even know it. Offer your expertise to that special someone and you’ll see them fall to your feet immediately. They’ll be attracted towards you because of your knowledge and skills; so make sure you offer them a helping hand.

Virgo

There’s going to be a lot of passion and chemistry between you and someone new you’ll meet at an event. This might seem a little scary since you’re not too much into meeting new people to start up a spark with, but a new thing is always a good thing. So keep an open mind - so you can get what you deserve in the love sector.

Libra

There might be a little bit of friction between you and someone from your past. However, don’t take this as positive tension. You ended things for a reason, and that’s why they need to remain in the past. They might sweep you off your feet with their cutesy messages and notes, but remember that you have to keep a strong ground.

Scorpio

Everything seems fun today for you - so go enjoy the day. Don’t think too much about wanting to start up something serious with someone. Sometimes, a casual fling here and there helps a lot. So sit back and don’t stress over things too much. Love will walk to you when it needs to.

Sagittarius

Meeting strangers is surely fun for you, we all know that - but today it’s best to stick with your own crew. You’re not going to find what you’re looking for with new people, but someone you already know might strike the spark in you. So keep your eyes open tonight.

Capricorn

Though work and pleasure is a dangerous thing to mix, sometimes it’s good to take risks and understand the signs others are giving you. Pay attention to the eyes of others that are trying to meet yours. Someone’s been eyeing you for a while, and they might be the same person you’re into. So go and talk to them - this might start up something interesting for you.

Aquarius

Things between you and someone close to you might get a little heated. You’ll find yourself getting into arguments with this person for no reason. This is simply because you haven’t had the time to communicate with them. Instead of going against everything they’re saying, try to communicate and talk things out. This will help with your frustration.

Pisces

When all else fails in your love life, it’s best to ask for advice from someone who is more experienced in that sector. Sometimes you can’t see clearly because you’re too involved. The person on the outside can easily help you see what’s going on in your mind - and might help you out with your dilemma too.