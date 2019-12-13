Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today-December 13, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You might be feeling a little low physically today, but that’s okay - it’s just the weather that is making you feel this way. The best thing to do today is to drink warm soup, and eat healthy so you don’t end up falling sick.

Taurus

Today is a good day to get all your medical tests done. It’s important to take care of your health, and you know that your health hasn’t been the best lately. So, today it’s best to get all your tests done, and see a doctor. So if there’s anything going on inside you, medicines can fix it.

Gemini

You take too much care of your health, and that’s a good thing - that’s one of the reasons why you’re in such good shape today. However, sometimes it’s good to have a little bit of a binge. Put your healthy food aside today, and go enjoy a junk meal that you’ve been craving for a long time.

Cancer

Be careful of where you walk and how you walk today. You’re very prone to accidents and falling down today, so it’s best that you walk carefully. In fact, it’s best if you keep your walking and moving around to a minimum - and wear sports shoes all day.

Leo

Your stomach is sensitive, and you need to give it some rest. You’ve been eating out too much these days. What you need to do today is to eat at home, and eat light. Don’t eat anything too spicy, or too salty. Eat what is cooked at home, rice will work the best.

Virgo

Laziness isn’t a good habit. We understand that sometimes you just need some time to relax and do nothing, but today isn’t that day. To keep your health in check, you need to get your body moving today. So get out of your bed, and go running - or take a yoga class. This will definitely keep your health in check.

Libra

You’re very prone to back problems, and today those back problems might start acting up. So if you’re working in an office space, then keep your cushion with you - otherwise you might go through a lot of pain. Don’t stress your body too much today.

Scorpio

Today is a good day to explore in the sports world. Pick up a sport you might be interested in, and take a class. This will teach you a new sport, and it will also get your body moving. The stiff feeling you’ve been having in your body lately wouldn’t be there anymore.

Sagittarius

You love exercising a lot, but you need to keep that love to yourself. You end up forcing a lot of people to join your health streak, and even though it’s from the good part of your heart - you need to understand that not everyone might be interested. So keep your workout on, but don’t force others into it.

Capricorn

You’ve been too busy with work, and this is ruining your routine. When was the last time you worked out Cap? Today, go out and work out. If it’s too boring to do alone, take a friend with you. You need to loosen up your body and give your mind a rest as well.

Aquarius

Take care of your health today. The weather changes might bring you a common cold and fever. So to prevent that, stay inside, wear warm clothes, and eat healthy. Make sure you don’t drink anything cold or eat from outside.

Pisces

Focus on your health more today. Are you feeling a bit uneasy? Go and show the doctor. Don’t ignore these signals and don’t take your health for granted.