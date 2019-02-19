Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — February 19, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Try to put some halt to secondary expenses. You will have a strong urge to take some bold decisions and it may well turn out to be in your favour. Your enterprise and accounts will be right in place. Be careful with your financial investments as you may end up losing big time if you gamble on investments.

Taurus

Just tread carefully and take a careful step in matters regarding finances. Short travel may be on cards. You will be in auto mode and will really be working with a full stream on your professional front. You will find you are meeting some long-lost friend today. Finances will have a moderate flow all through the day.

Gemini

You would spend a lot of time at work and your family may miss you. Multiple avenues will open for you. Don't get baffled by it and choose wisely the way that suits you the best. You need to take them out for some nice dinner. Be vocal and focused on your task. Overall a very good day for you.

Cancer

People will listen to you and will look for your direction making it easy to start innovative ideas. You may find yourself in a complex situation today, but do not lose your patience. Just take it in your stride and address each challenge at a time.

Leo

Maximise your advantage position by associating with people of influence who will support your initiatives. Love will inspire you to become creative especially for those who are in writing or painting job. People will follow you and will even listen to you even if you are a bit harsh and demanding. Overall a good day to be in.

Virgo

Use your speech and good will to positive activity. Try and start a new initiative that is beneficial to society. Professional life will appear to be moving at break speed. You will enjoy a smooth financial life, even though may miss some enlistments.

Libra

You will find obstacles and even despair with your partner. Your focus should be on a new initiative or starting a new business. Just be careful with your health as you may fall sick due to a lot of stress You will be rewarded for your capability. you will be under an illusion that you are going to make lots of money.

Scorpio

Your loved ones will be fully supportive of you. Your courage and quick wit quality will bring you closer to your goals. You may turn too engrossed with your personal relationships, that you may also lose some potential chances in your professional life.

Sagittarius

Try to control your expenses and curb wasteful expenditure. There will be tremendous ups and downs in your relationship. Try to control your inner self to avoid mood swings. Despite having a busy professional life, you will have enough time to indulge in creativity. Seek some advice from elders and try to spend some time with them.

Capricorn

They have been missing you. Good day to focus on higher self and introspect You may encounter some situations, where you must invest more money in your present business. It is good to take some time off from everyone and focus on yourself.

Aquarius

You will need to be more mature in handling continual chain of sudden events occurrences. Be careful with people of opposite sex and focus on your task and less on other activities. Your current ideas and creativity will make new paths for you in your career.

Pisces

Though emotionally you will be drained and tired. If you are into a relationship, then you may have to indulge in frequent dialogues and discussions with your partner. Try to avoid any misunderstanding with your partner. People will be more moody and tired.