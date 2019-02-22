Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — February 22, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Be careful with your financial investments as you may end up losing big time if you gamble on investments. Just tread carefully and take careful step in matters regarding to finances. Short travel may be on cards. Multiple Options will open for you. Don't get baffled by it and choose wisely the way that suits you the best. You will be rewarded for your capability.

Taurus

Your loved ones will be fully supportive of you. You may find yourself in complex situation today, but do not lose your patience. You will be in auto mode and will really be working with full stream on your professional front.

Gemini

Try to avoid any misunderstanding with your partner. You would spend a lot of time at work and your family may miss you. Try to control your expenses and curb wasteful expenditure. Overall a good day to be in.

Cancer

There will be tremendous ups and downs in your relationship. Try to control your inner self to avoid mood swings. Your enterprise and accounts will be right in place. If you are into a relationship, then you may have to indulge in frequent dialogues and discussions with your partner.

Leo

You will find obstacles and even despair with your partner. Just take it in your stride and address each challenge at a time. Multiple avenues will open for you. You will need to be more mature in handling continual chain of sudden events occurrences. Overall a very good day for you.

Virgo

Use your speech and good will to positive activity. Try and start a new initiative that is beneficial to society. Professional life will appear to be moving at break speed and you will be under illusion that you are going to make lot of money. Be careful with people of opposite sex and focus on your task and less on other activities.

Libra

Love will inspire you to become creative especially for those who are in writing or painting job. Your courage and quick wit quality will bring you closer to your goals. People will follow you and will even listen to you even if you are bit harsh and demanding.

.

Scorpio

Be vocal and focused on your task. People will listen to you and will look for your direction making it easy to start innovative ideas. Despite having a busy professional life, you will have enough time to indulge in creativity. Though emotionally you will be drained and tired. You will enjoy a smooth financial life, even though may miss some enlistments.

Sagittarius

Maximise your advantage position by associating with people of influence who will support your initiatives. People will be more moody and tired. It is good to take some time off from everyone and focus on yourself. You need to take them out for some nice dinner.

Capricorn

Seek some advice from elders and try to spend some time with them. They have been missing you. Good day to focus on higher self and introspect. You will find you are meeting some long-lost friend today. You may encounter with some situations, where you must invest more money in your present business.

Aquarius

Your focus should be on new initiative or stating new business. Just be careful with your health as you may fall sick due to lot of stress. Finances will have a moderate flow all through the day. Try to put some halt to secondary expenses.

Pisces

You will have strong urge to take some bold decisions and it may well turn out to be in your favour. Your current ideas and creativity will make new paths for you in your career. You may turn too engrossed with your personal relationships, that you may also lose some potential chances in your professional life.