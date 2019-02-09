Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—February 9, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Romance is on air and it is appropriate time to go and pursue your love interest. Your charm will attract influential person especially from opposite sex. Try to control your emotions and be stable. Feelings with loved ones are only logical and sensible.

Taurus

You will succeed in your goals and make best use of all the energy today. You will be starting a new initiative for those in business or take up some social activity. You will be looking to gain power and status and it is not far off from your desire.

Gemini

You try to keep your emotions in check especially with the person you love the most. You will feel fresh and energetic today and will start looking with positive outlook on all matters today. You may like to go outing with your loved ones. It is one of those days where you find you are top of the world. Enjoy the state that you are in.

Cancer

You will find challenging day on both professional and personal front. You will see sudden changes and events in life. Relax and be positive as you will find such challenges interesting and exciting.

Leo

All matters related to finance and legal should be carefully evaluated before deciding. Your love life will be exciting and demanding. You need a break and it is appropriate time to go and chill out. Though you will you have lot of energy to keep working and even your adversaries find it surprising at your energy levels.

Virgo

Enjoy all the attention from your loved ones as you may find yourself special. If you have not packed for your bag for work related matters, then pack your bag for a short holiday. You need to be careful and curb your speculative and gambling instincts.

Libra

You will gain wealth, health and love through speculation and risky ventures today. Make sure you maintain your composure and diplomacy today. Inviting trouble leads to losses financially and socially. Beware of the risk involved and be prepared for any outcome.

Scorpio

Your partner may find you unreliable due to your risky behaviour and it is in your hands on how you want to manage this perception. Try to positive with your spouse and avoid unnecessary troubles to enjoy mental peace. It is good time to start taking up some new initiative today.

Sagittarius

You will be doing some social activity today. Your moves and actions will be appreciated by everyone including your opponents. Your detractors will be proved wrong by your focused attitude, challenging work ethics and people will look at you to take lead on many initiatives.

Capricorn

Your family and loved ones will be fully supportive of you. There is much activity happening on the social front and be careful before taking any steps. Your loved ones will be looking to spend time with you, and you may need to find time to manage your partner expectations. It may be appropriate time to get in good books with people of all front.

Aquarius

You may receive some unexpected gains or even see some surprising losses at your work place. Just go with flow and enjoy the fun that will unfold in your life. Use your energy for greater good and do just philander away. You need to focus your energy in positive planning as you may meet with influential person that may lead to financial gains.

Pisces

Love, romance and for unmarried one’s marriage is on cards soon. Your philosophical mindset and laid-back attitude will be tested today. You may need to decide to be either spiritual or laid back.