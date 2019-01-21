Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — January 21, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Pay attention to your own intuition today. You will be better off trusting your own judgement that follows others advice especially in areas of financial and real estate investments. Pack your bags because it is indicated that you may be taking a trip with your family today.

Taurus

The restraint you show today will avoid domestic problems for you soon. Today is a good day in the realm of your social and domestic life. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Sharing your fears and doubts will help to eliminate the shadows of constant irritation.

Gemini

Spend time at home today, chit-chatting with them about random things or just being there for each other. Why don’t you take your family for an outing? It is high time you take some time off and spend time with your family. Meeting an old friend is on the chart for some.

Cancer

Your idea on the professional front is likely to contribute to organizational efficiency. So be communicative and candid. Be charming and understanding if you do not wish to end a certain relationship. Keep a strong head about you today because you seem to be easily swayed by others.

Leo

Your mental space will positive, and you will gain confidence and inner harmony will prevail. You want to focus on real accomplishment and avoid frivolity and distractions. Try not to be critical of people. People are in a helping mood and this is beneficial for you.

Virgo

The time is good for your profession. Your concentration is excellent now and you are serious about your work. Bring that leadership in you and not your ego that will hurt your chances of growth. Self-control and self-discipline are required of you at today, but fortunately, they yield positive results in the long run.

Libra

You do not have to travel far as there are sources of knowledge and information close by, which are readily at your disposal. A strong spiritual inclination will visit a holy site today. A journey would bring your insight and inner peace.

Scorpio

You may find that today you enjoy the time you spend with your family even more than you normally do. You can move forward with creative projects and express yourself more easily and comfortably. This will be a momentous day to relax, rejoice and rejuvenate your spirit for the coming days.

Sagittarius

This is a good day for building relationships. Try planning something unique with those whom you love and surprise them. You may fruitfully tackle difficult, disagreeable tasks or work that usually frustrates you.

Capricorn

The atmosphere at home will be full of happiness and joy today. The time is crucial for you personally where there is a need for consolidated effort. The tensions abounding today are not worth addressing with anger. These, too, shall pass.

Aquarius

Don’t take risks on the road, as stars appear unfavourable. You reap immense benefits, just by keeping pace with others on the academic front. Your instinct will serve you well; you just must listen to it and give some due respect to your sixth sense.

Pisces

You will enjoy spending time with your friends and the progress that is happening to you at work. Today you will see that activities on your social front are heating up. You will also find that life at home, for now, is quite calm and peaceful.



