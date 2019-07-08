Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—July 08, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your life is an open book, and because of this you expect others to be the same way. You need to understand that not everyone can easily open up and tell you how they feel. Today, there are going to be things that you might not come to know, but read in between the lines and you’ll figure out what people are trying to say to you.

Taurus

If you find yourself being a little envious of people in relationships around you, remember that everything that glitters is not gold. People have their own issues in their relationships and you’re much happier and at peace being single right now. Don’t force yourself into a relationship, and don’t think you’re alone.

Gemini

You might be feeling a little introverted today and it’s okay. Don’t force yourself to go out and meet people. It’s okay to want to be alone at times. Just be careful on how you convey this to others. They will understand that you want to be alone, but make sure you tell them in a nice way and try not to be too rigid or rude.

Cancer

You’re going to be feeling quite moody today. Make sure you don’t let your mood affect other people as this can cause friction between you and them. Keep your moods to yourself because no one else signed up to deal with them. Take a day off and away from people, especially loved ones, to make sure you don’t blast off on them.

Leo

Look a little deeper into people today Leo. Your habit of seeing the good in people is beneficial at times, but it’s also keeping you blindsided from the people who might not have the best intentions towards you. Make sure you acquaint yourself with people who want the best for you. Don’t believe what people say blindly. Analyse things before you come to a conclusion.

Virgo

Set realistic goals when it comes to love. If you think you’re going to find someone at the bookstore waiting to fall in love with you, then you’re wrong. If you’re looking for a partner, then you have to step out of your comfort zone and look for the right person. You have to make things happen for them to work. The movie like scenarios only work in movies.

Libra

Changes related to your love life are going to be made today. The best thing is, they’re going to work out exactly how you want them to. So think long and hard about what you want on the romantic side of things because that’s what you’re going to get. Have fun being in a love bubble all day. You deserve it.

Scorpio

You’re going to be able to transform your love life into whatever you want right now. But, for today, it would be best for you take it slow. Don’t rush into things and don’t force yourself upon others. Make sure you’re giving others the space they need and you’re not infringing upon them.

Sagittarius

You might be feeling quite shy today due to a certain someone being around you. This isn’t a regular feeling for you so you might be feeling a little overwhelmed. But don’t worry Sag, everyone has crushes and everyone is shy around them. Just don’t be nervous, and speak your mind. Things will work out your way for sure.

Capricorn

You’re not usually a hopeless romantic, but today you might want to take that route. Romance is going to come to you in the strangest ways you can think of. Someone who you’ve been eyeing for a while now is going to come your way and profess their feelings to you. Keep a smile on and don’t get scared of this confession. Remember that you like this person as much as they like you.

Pisces

Feelings you’ve had for a certain someone are going to start fading away today. This is going to put you in a very calm and peaceful position. You’ve been running behind someone who wasn’t interested in you. But today, that feeling is going to disappear completely and you’ll find yourself in a good place emotionally.