Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - July 1, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

If you’ve been putting in extra effort to help someone out with their issues and confidence, then today you’ll see results. Take pride in the fact that you helped someone break out of their shell. Your empathising nature is going to attract a lot of people towards you today. Remember to try and help whoever you can.

Taurus

You might have something that you’ve put on the back burner after fulfilling it. Today that thing is going to come back into your life and you’re going to see success in that. This is going to motivate you to pull out more older projects and this is a good thing for you. Instead of starting something new, take a step back and focus on things you already started earlier. Your success is in that.

Gemini

Everything has been very scarce for your lately. Whether it’s money or time or some other resources you’ve been wanting. But today that’s about to take a turn. The resources that you’ve been missing for a while are going to come to you in a very unexpected way. Accept them, but use them wisely. Create a management plan so you don’t run out of things again.

Cancer

Listen to your inner voice closely today. You are going to figure out new things about yourself. You’ll find yourself figuring out things you never thought would be inside you. This might make you put your guard up, but don’t do that. Keep an open mind and share your new found thoughts with people. This will bring you closer to friends and loved ones.

Leo

Today people are going to want to influence you with their words. This could be in every different aspect of your life. But make sure you don’t get taken away by someone’s sweet and convincing words. Your success is something people are always eyeing and today people are going to try to pull you out of that work mode. Make sure you keep a strong ground.

Virgo

If you focus on the good things in life, you can turn your day around completely. Put the negative thoughts out of your system today. If you feel things are not going your way, then let them go. Stop forcing things that are out of your reach. Instead, focus on what you already have and the good things in life. This will keep your spirits up high.

Libra

Your caring nature is something that makes people warm up to you. However, everyone’s stress and thinking about others all the time is putting you in a very emotional position from which you can’t seem to step out of. Today focus on yourself. Instead of trying to help others fix their issues, ask for help from someone and talk to someone you can trust. This will make you feel lighter and you won’t feel like a weight is being dropped on you.

Scorpio

Your generosity is going to get the best of you today. You’re a very giving person, and people might take advantage of this today. Don’t go out of your way to give others things that you might need for yourself. Remember that it’s every man for themselves. If you don’t keep your resources for a rainy day, no one is going to come help you at that time. Make yourself a top priority today.

Sagittarius

If you think that things are moving too fast for you in your life, then it’s a sign that you need to pause and take a breath. You have way too much enthusiasm and this makes you do things in full force energy. But Sag, sometimes you need to sit and just do nothing. It’s good for your mental sanity and physically too. So try spending the day doing nothing.

Capricorn

You’re going to feel a very different kind of energy today Cap. You’re usually not into opening up to others and telling them your feelings, but today is going to be different. You’re going to find yourself looking for comfort in your friends. Make sure that you talk to someone you’re sure you can trust, because people do tend to take advantage of you.

Aquarius

The unspoken words between you and a close on is starting to get on your nerves. You’ve been holding in things for a while now. Today is a good day for confrontation. If you feel that this person is drifting apart from you, then it’s best to talk to them about it. Don’t assume that people will understand you. Put some effort in explaining yourself to them and things will get sorted.

Pisces

When you get busy with things, you usually forget to check your progress. You get too worked up about how things are going to turn out finally. Today, pause whatever you’re doing and take a step back to look at your progress. Take pride in what you’ve done so far and you’ll see that you’ve come a long way.