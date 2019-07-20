Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — July 20, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Before you make any tangible decisions today, keep the feelings of others in mind. Your words can be crude and can hurt others at times. Today, think twice before you talk, or else you might just end up hurting someone you didn’t mean to hurt.

Taurus

You might face a little separation from loved ones and family because of the responsibilities handed over to you at work. You just need a little bit of planning to balance your work life and your personal life. With a little bit of planning everything will work out perfectly.

Gemini

Today is a good day to face your fears. You can’t keep hiding in your shell for long Gemini. You need to step out and do things that you’re too scared of doing. If you don’t step out of your box, you’re not going to move ahead in life. Pick something you’ve always been scared of doing and go for it.

Cancer

Learn to say no today. You’re going to be handed a lot of responsibilities that you won’t be able to handle. However, your nature might force you to take things up. This is where you need to power up your mind and say no to things you don’t have the time and energy for. Don’t overstress yourself with things, just do what you can.

Leo

Pause, and breathe. Work is always on your mind. But now it’s time to put other things on your mind instead of just work. Focus on the things you’ve always wanted to do in life but haven’t been able to. You’re financially stable and you have all the means of doing the things you want. So step out of your office and go ahead and do the things you want.

Virgo

Analyse whatever you’re being presented with today. If you have to sign a contract or do something involving legal actions, make sure you read it over and over again as people around you might not have the best intentions for you today. It’s best to keep yourself away from making any big moves.

Libra

You need your alone time now. You’ve been around people way too much, and this is making you uncomfortable. You’re not a social butterfly and that’s okay. Spend today doing things that you like to do alone. Stay away from people. Everyone needs a social break, and today is a good day to take yours.

Scorpio

Switch up the game a little. The things you’ve been doing in all aspects of your life have been benefiting you until now. However, it’s making you lead a monotonous life, which is going to get boring really soon. Today, spend time doing things in the opposite way than usual, and see how much fun you can have with it.

Sagittarius

Your enthusiasm and energy is high today. This is a good thing Sag, as you can finish off things you’ve been putting off for a while now. The best thing to do today is channel all your energy in your workplace as this might result in you getting a promotion or a raise. Good luck!

Capricorn

Hey there negative nancy, it’s time to get out of your head! Things are not going to look up for you unless you don’t start looking at things in a positive way. Life is horrible, we all know what, but you can’t fold your hands and think of the worst that can happen. Today, get into your problem solving mode and try fixing the things that are bothering you.

Aquarius

Your confidence is beaming today. You’ll realise that you’re in high spirits today and this is a good thing. Strut yourself and your confidence down the runway and show people who you really are. It’s a good day to take the spotlight like you love to. Enjoy.

Pisces

You’re taking the lead today. You’re in charge of everything happening around today. As fun as this sounds, be sure you don’t let it get to your head. If something goes wrong, the blame will be put on you. However, do enjoy the leadership train today since people will end up doing whatever you want them to.