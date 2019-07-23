Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - July 23, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

The expectations that you’re putting on others might be too much for them to handle right now. Remember when you were the one behind the curtain? Go easy on the people around you. Find out their strengths and weaknesses, and then decide what to expect from them. Don’t over expect anything from anyone. No one works well under pressure.

Taurus

When push comes to shove, remember that you’re not alone in this life. There are people around you who love you and are there to help you out. All you have to do is extend an opportunity for someone to help you. Don’t act like the world is against you, and let others be a part of your world.

Gemini

See things from the opposite side today. Whether you have to look at the perspective of your partner, a friend or colleague, try to understand their side of things. You might have a change in heart regarding the decisions you make once you listen to the opposing perspective. And this is for the best.

Cancer

Today might be a little difficult for you as you’ll be told to speak up. You might not want to speak up as usual, but remember that until you don’t speak up, no one is going to understand you. If you want to be understood, all you have to do is speak your mind. That’s all that is going to be expected from you today.

Leo

Are you stalling something? Or has something come to a pause due to lack of resources? Well worry no more. If there’s something that you haven’t been able to accomplish lately, it’s going to line up for you today.

Virgo

If you have a certain intuition about someone, then it’s probably right. Your observational skills and intuitive powers are strong. So, if your gut tells you to do something, then go do it. Similarly, if your gut tells you to stay away from something or someone, then it’s best you listen to it. Don’t try to reason with yourself if you have a bad feeling about something. Just stay away.

Libra

Have you been feeling like you’ve been meeting with obstacle after obstacle in life? Well, worry no more. Today all the bad vibes are going to be cleared from your aura. You’ll find yourself at peace, and you’ll also realise that all the issues that you are facing are getting cleared. So just enjoy a stress-free day today.

Scorpio

All that glitters isn’t gold. You might get attracted to a lot of things that aren’t what they seem. Be sure to check them thoroughly before getting into them. Just because it all looks good doesn’t mean it is good. Do your research before diving into anything, or else you might end up in deep water.

Sagittarius

You’re going to make a lot of progress in things you like. However, if you do something that isn’t particularly in your sphere of interests, it’s going to go wrong. Make sure you do things you really want to do and don’t do things by coming under peer pressure.

Capricorn

People are going to challenge you today. Instead of getting defensive and trying to explain yourself, it’s best to ignore these people. The only thing they’re doing is getting in the way of your productivity. Just show a blind eye and keep doing what you’re doing. You’re doing great.

Aquarius

You are inclined to try out things that are not in your stream of work. This is good, but today it’s best to stick to what you know. Don’t go out of your way to learn things that aren’t a part of what you’re doing currently. It’s going to be a waste of time. Just do what you know.

Pisces

You’re a social butterfly today. All the parties and events that are lined up in your calendar could hinder your daily tasks. Don’t forget what is important and don’t get caught up in all the socialising. Put your work before pleasure and you’ll see great results in life.