Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - July 24, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Today might be a little conflicting for you. People around you will end up opposing you in all ways possible. Don’t let this get to you though. You continue doing what you’re doing, because if you pay attention to what others are trying to do, you’ll end up tripping on your own feet.

Taurus

Things might not go along as smooth as you think they will. You’ll be faced with issues where you wouldn’t know what to do. Instead of panicking and getting hyper, it’s best if you take time to meditate and think with a clear mind. There’s no point in fretting over things that aren’t in your control.

Gemini

Your adjusting abilities are going to be put to the test today. You will be given tasks that you’re not comfortable with, and you’ll be assessed on how well you take care of those tasks. It’s your day to be flexible and it’s best if you don’t say no to anything.

Cancer

Attention to detail is key today. You’ve been skipping over details in both your workplace and in your personal life. Pay attention and notice the things that are being passed over you. These things are not in your favour, so make sure that you take close notice and stop whatever might be getting in your way.

Leo

People around you are going to be worked up and stressed, but you’re not going to be able to understand that today. Instead of bothering them and trying to figure out what is going on, it’s best to pay attention to what the day has in store for you.

Virgo

Respect other people’s feelings and space today Virgo. You might be feeling a little clingy, but remember that not everyone is as affectionate and close as you. If someone isn’t ready to spend time with you today, understand them instead of getting angry. It’s okay to want space from someone, it doesn’t mean they don’t like you anymore.

Libra

It’s going to be an emotional day for you today. You usually keep everything inside of you, and because you’ve kept so much inside of you lately, your emotions are all over the place. Usually, it would be good to talk to someone, but today, when you have so much going through you, it’s best to take your frustration out on an object rather than a person. Play an aggressive sport, or dance for a while to get rid of all your stress.

Scorpio

Today you’ll find yourself feeling nostalgic. Reach out to the friends you’re missing and haven’t spoken to in a while. It’s always good to keep the friendship and love alive. In fact, organise a reunion with your old friends and see where it takes you. You might just find your core group once again.

Sagittarius

You might come across new people today. However, you won’t be in the mood to network and socialise. So let those people down nicely. Make sure you tell them that it’s just not a good day for you. Don’t get irritated, or else people will have the wrong impression of you.

Capricorn

You’re going to lack a lot of energy today. You think that you can get up and finish everything on your plate, but it’s not that easy. Because you’re not full of energy today, you won’t feel like doing anything. It’s best for you to sit back and relax. Don’t force your body to do things it’s not ready to do. It will only harm you.

Aquarius

Work into aggression today. Put full force in what you believe in and make sure you get it done, even if you have to take a different route than usual. There’s no harm in trying different ways to do things, as long as you’re not harming anyone. Put all your energy in performing the tasks given to you.

Pisces

You will feel extra confident today, which will help you find your way along things. If you’re feeling lost, that feeling will end today. Things will get better for you, and you’ll realise what you’ve been looking for all along was right in front of you. All you had to do was to stretch your hand.